Should You Buy An Acura Extended Warranty?

Acura dealership sign. Photo : wolterke ( Adobe Stock )

Whether you rip up the track in the latest iteration of the Acura NSX or you cruise down sunny streets in a hybrid MDX, there’s something special about an Acura. But before you rack up too much mileage, you might want to think about an Acura extended warranty.

You can get an extended warranty from Acura or a third-party provider. We’ve reviewed a number of best extended car warranty companies to make shopping a little bit easier. Third-party plans can be more affordable and offer more freedom for drivers.

To find out how much you would pay for an extended warranty, get a free quote from our top recommended provider Endurance by calling 877-374-1840 or visiting the Endurance website.

Acura Extended Warranty Coverage

Acura’s vehicle protection plan is called the Acura Care® Vehicle Service Contract, and it provides Genuine Acura parts for all repairs. Acura Care comes in four types, but there are really only two coverage options.

New, certified pre-owned, and used Acuras within factory warranty limits are eligible for the higher level of protection. This level covers almost every component of the vehicle and is similar to the manufacturer’s warranty.

The maximum coverage period is 8 years/120,000 miles. The Acura extended warranty is transferable, too, which can help you get the full value when you sell your vehicle. You can add Acura Care to a vehicle within 4 years/50,000 miles.

On the other hand, third-party providers can offer comprehensive coverage plans after the factory warranty expires. If you want to add full coverage for your vehicle after your warranty has already expired, you’ll have to look beyond Acura.

Added Perks

The Acura extended warranty comes with four standard perks:

Roadside assistance: Includes towing, lockout, battery jump-starts, fuel delivery, and spare tire assistance

Includes towing, lockout, battery jump-starts, fuel delivery, and spare tire assistance Trip interruption: Provides up to $100 per day for three days if a mechanical breakdown happens more than 100 miles from home

Provides up to $100 per day for three days if a mechanical breakdown happens more than 100 miles from home Rental car reimbursement: Reimburses up to $45 per day for six days

Reimburses up to $45 per day for six days Concierge services: Includes emergency cash advance, airline ticket assistance, and insurance claim assistance

The first three benefits are fairly common across the industry. However, not many brands provide concierge services with extended warranties, so Acura gets a point for that.

What Acura’s Extended Warranty Doesn’t Cover

With an extended warranty from Acura, you’re required to visit an Acura dealership anytime you need repairs. Acura does make a concession for emergency repairs if dealerships are closed or if you’re over 50 miles away from a dealer. In this situation, you’d have to pay for the repair upfront and submit documentation for reimbursement.

Acura’s extended warranty also doesn’t quite cover the same components that the factory warranty covers. Here are a few exclusions:

Batteries (except for hybrid batteries)

Wear items

Scheduled maintenance

Emissions components

Cosmetic items

General wear and tear

Wheels

Covered parts damaged from failure of a non-covered part

Breakdowns from over-revving or overheating

Acura Extended Warranty Cost

We pulled up two quotes for Acura’s extended warranty. Both are for an Acura MDX, but one is a 2020 model with 500 miles, and the other is a 2016 model with 45,000 miles. Acura gives drivers a choice between a $0 or $100 deductible, and you can see how that choice affects the overall cost below.

2020 Acura MDX Extended Warranty Cost

Here are the extended Acura MDX warranty costs for a 2020 model with 500 miles:

$0 Deductible

5 years/100,000 miles - $1,160

6 years/70,000 miles - $1,035

6 years/100,000 miles - $1,350

6 years/120,000 miles - $1,555

7 years/70,000 miles - $1,205

7 years/100,000 miles - $1,810

7 years/120,000 miles - $2,075

8 years/100,000 miles - $2,015

8 years/120,000 miles - $2,280

$100 Deductible

5 years/100,000 miles -$1,055

6 years/70,000 miles - N/A

6 years/100,000 miles - $1,245

6 years/120,000 miles - $1,450

7 years/70,000 miles - $1,100

7 years/100,000 miles - $1,705

7 years/120,000 miles - $1,970

8 years/100,000 miles - $1,910

8 years/120,000 miles - $2,175

2016 Acura MDX Extended Warranty Cost

And here are the extended warranty costs for a 2016 Acura MDX with 45,000 miles:

$0 Deductible

2 years/80,000 miles - $1,235

2 years/100,000 miles - $1,380

2 years/120,000 miles - $1,485

3 years/80,000 miles - $1,275

3 years/100,000 miles - $1,525

3 years/120,000 miles - $1,760

4 years/80,000 miles - $1,440

4 years/100,000 miles - $2,095

4 years/120,000 miles - $2,380

5 years/80,000 miles - $1,480

5 years/100,000 miles - $2,105

5 years/120,000 miles - $2,390

$100 Deductible

2 years/80,000 miles - $1,135

2 years/100,000 miles - $1,280

2 years/120,000 miles - $1,385

3 years/80,000 miles - $1,175

3 years/100,000 miles - $1,425

3 years/120,000 miles - $1,660

4 years/80,000 miles - $1,340

4 years/100,000 miles - $1,995

4 years/120,000 miles - $2,280

5 years/80,000 miles - $1,380

5 years/100,000 miles - $2,005

5 years/120,000 miles - $2,290

Be aware that the time limits for the 2016 Acura MDX begin on the date the plan is purchased. So, the 2-year/100,000-mile plan would last until 2022 or when the odometer reads 100,000 miles.

In the world of dealership extended warranties, these prices aren’t too bad. That’s because Acura vehicles are more reliable than models from many other mass-market or luxury brands. This also means you can find affordable extended warranty prices from third-party companies. Because Acura’s repair costs are low, companies expect to pay out less.

Benefits Of A Third-Party Extended Warranty

While it can be a good idea to extend your Acura warranty, we think it’s also worth checking out third-party providers. Third-party plans allow you to:

Visit any repair shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) for coverage

Add coverage for older vehicles

Add coverage after the factory warranty has expired

Choose between many different coverage levels

With third-party extended car warranties, you generally have more freedom to go to the mechanic you choose, decide what type of plan you want, and choose when to buy it. This all translates into more price options, as well.

Below, we’ve compared the Acura extended warranty to Endurance, a popular provider. You’ll notice that an Endurance auto warranty can cover vehicles up to 200,000 miles. Since Acuras are generally reliable, it’s a good idea to have coverage that lasts.

Acura Extended Warranty

Coverage Start Date: Before factory warranty expires

Before factory warranty expires Longest Term: 120,000 miles

120,000 miles Levels of Coverage: 2

2 Deductible: $0 or $100

$0 or $100 Repair Facilities: Acura dealerships

Acura dealerships Extra Benefits: Roadside assistance, trip interruption, rental car reimbursement, concierge services

Roadside assistance, trip interruption, rental car reimbursement, concierge services How to Purchase: Purchase from dealerships

Endurance Extended Warranty

Coverage Start Date: Anytime

Anytime Longest Term: 200,000 miles

200,000 miles Levels of Coverage: 5

5 Deductible: $0, $50, $100, or $200

$0, $50, $100, or $200 Repair Facilities: U.S. or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facilities

U.S. or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facilities Extra Benefits: Roadside assistance, tire repair/replacement, key fob replacement, member rewards, personal assistant, ID theft protection, repair financing, Endurance Protect App

Roadside assistance, tire repair/replacement, key fob replacement, member rewards, personal assistant, ID theft protection, repair financing, Endurance Protect App How to Purchase: Get a free quote online 877-374-1840

The Bottom Line: Should You Get Acura’s Extended Warranty?

The Acura extended warranty is comprehensive and lasts for a good amount of time. However, you can’t get the full plan after the factory warranty expires. If you want to add coverage later on, choose your own mechanic, or get longer coverage terms, you might want to look at third-party extended car warranty companies.

We recommend getting a free quote for an Endurance auto warranty by calling 877-374-1840 or visiting the Endurance website.

Do You Need An Extended Warranty?

Acura’s factory warranty ends after 4 years/50,000 miles, whichever comes first. The powertrain warranty runs out a couple of years later. After that, you’ll be responsible to cover the cost of most repairs. An Acura extended warranty can give you peace of mind as your car ages.

Repairs today aren’t like repairs in the ‘90s or the aughts. Cars are packed with technology. The Acura TLX is just one modern model that’s gifted with sight plus dozens of other features.

Often, repair bills come out of nowhere. Besides milestone services at 60,000 or 90,000 miles, it’s hard to predict the timing of repair costs. An extended warranty can take on some of those costs and help keep your monthly budget consistent.

Plus, extended warranties usually come with extra perks like roadside assistance and trip interruption, which can make the experience of a breakdown less annoying.

Acura Repair Costs

Acura is the luxury division of Honda, so it benefits from much of Honda’s research and development of reliable machines. RepairPal actually ranks Acura in second place for reliability compared to other brands.

According to RepairPal, Acura drivers pay about $501 per year on average for maintenance and repairs, which is less than the industry average of $652. Of course, single repairs will have different costs. Here are a few repairs you could encounter with an Acura:

ILX - Wheel hub assembly replacement: $439–$460

SLX - Power steering system leak inspection: $44–$56

RL - Power seat motor replacement: $566–$597

TSX - Door mirror replacement: $1,558–$1,566

Acura New And Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Warranties

If your car is still fairly new, you probably have warranty coverage. Here’s what Acura provides on all new models:

Bumper-to-bumper warranty for 4 years/50,000 miles

Powertrain warranty for 6 years/70,000 miles

Hybrid battery for 8 years/100,000 miles

Corrosion warranty for 5 years/unlimited miles

Varying coverage for emissions components per federal and state requirements

If you bought a used Acura from a dealer, it could have a CPO warranty. Vehicles less than six years old and with fewer than 80,000 miles can qualify for the Acura Certified program. After passing a 182-point inspection, the Acura Certified warranty includes powertrain and non-powertrain coverage.

The non-powertrain warranty lasts for 2 years/100,000 miles on the odometer. The two-year period begins when the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty expires or when the CPO vehicle is purchased. It covers a wide range of mechanical and electrical parts, but not quite as much as the factory warranty.

The powertrain warranty lasts for 7 years/100,000 miles from the in-service date. Items covered are identical to Acura’s factory powertrain warranty.

