Photo : Nithid Memanee

Autopom! combines the words, “automotive peace of mind,” and that’s what it strives to provide for drivers. In this autopom! review, we’ll look at the coverage, price, customer experience, and reputation of this vehicle service contract (VSC) provider.



Our research team has put many of the best extended car warranty companies under the microscope to help drivers make sense of the market. If you’re looking for an extended warranty, compare quotes from our recommended companies to find the best option.

In This Review:

About autopom!

Autopom! was founded in Lake Forest, California, and it has been in business for 10 years. The company sells vehicle service contracts, which are also known as extended warranties. Instead of backing the plans itself, autopom! plans are backed by highly rated administrators.

Autopom! has an A+ rating with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Autopom! reviews on the BBB and Trustpilot give the company high ratings, which is good to see. We’ll cover autopom! reviews more in-depth later on.

Autopom! Pros:

Multiple contracts per coverage level

Pays repair shop directly

More than 30,000 shops to choose from

Many positive customer reviews

24/7 roadside assistance

Autopom! Cons:

No basic powertrain plan

Certain contracts available in few states

Overall, we thought autopom! had the best customer service of any provider we researched. Autopom! reviews online back that up, and it was easy for our team to get a quote from the company. Autopom! customer service is also available for customers via text message, which is convenient.

Autopom! Extended Car Warranty Coverage

Autopom! offers four main levels of breakdown coverage. Plans can cover vehicles up to 14 years old, and the longest coverage term is 150,000 miles. Here’s a summary of your options:

Exclusionary : This level of coverage is similar to your car’s factory warranty. It’s an exclusionary plan and covers almost any electrical or mechanical breakdown.

: This level of coverage is similar to your car’s factory warranty. It’s an exclusionary plan and covers almost any electrical or mechanical breakdown. High-Level : This level covers hundreds of parts for most major systems of the vehicle. Some plans include high-tech components like the GPS or hybrid parts.

: This level covers hundreds of parts for most major systems of the vehicle. Some plans include high-tech components like the GPS or hybrid parts. Mid-Level : This coverage option is a good choice for cars with higher mileage. It covers the basic powertrain (engine, transmission, and drive axle) plus steering, braking, and parts on a few other systems.

: This coverage option is a good choice for cars with higher mileage. It covers the basic powertrain (engine, transmission, and drive axle) plus steering, braking, and parts on a few other systems. Powertrain Plus: The basic level of coverage includes the powertrain, air conditioning, basic electrical, and some other parts.

The interesting thing about autopom! is that different contracts will cover different things. Let’s break down the High-Level type as an example. Within that coverage type, you can choose between a few different contracts depending on the state where you live.

Mercury Deluxe plans cover the standard High-Level parts, plus additional hybrid and electrical components. Mercury Gold Mechanical Breakdown Insurance plans (available only in California) cover the standard parts, plus chassis hardware and audio center components. Royal Premium Mechanical Breakdown Insurance covers GPS systems.

The same thing is true at each coverage level. So, instead of choosing between four plans, you might have a dozen to pick from. Each plan will have a slightly different price, too.

What autopom! Doesn’t Cover

Of course, no matter how extensive a vehicle protection plan is, it won’t cover everything. Here are a few exclusions common to autopom!’s extended vehicle service contracts:

Car repairs

Damage from environmental events, accidents, or vandalism

Misuse, off-road driving, and competitive driving

Upgraded replacement parts that improve performance or value

Vehicles with a tampered odometer

Degradation of performance without a part failure

Normal wear and tear

Additional Benefits From autopom!

All autopom! contracts come with roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. Most come with trip interruption, and some come with tire repair and concierge services. Also, benefit limits and terms may differ between contracts. Here’s an overview:

24/7 roadside assistance : This benefit covers towing, spare tire installation, fuel delivery, battery jump-starts, and lockout assistance up to a specified amount per occurrence.

: This benefit covers towing, spare tire installation, fuel delivery, battery jump-starts, and lockout assistance up to a specified amount per occurrence. Rental car reimbursement : In the case of a covered repair, your contract provider will reimburse you up to a certain amount per day for rental coverage, usually $30 for a maximum of $150.

: In the case of a covered repair, your contract provider will reimburse you up to a certain amount per day for rental coverage, usually $30 for a maximum of $150. Trip interruption : This coverage reimburses you for lodging and meals up to a certain amount in the case of a breakdown over 100 miles from home.

: This coverage reimburses you for lodging and meals up to a certain amount in the case of a breakdown over 100 miles from home. Concierge services : This benefit can help you with event ticketing, travel assistance, finding an ATM, floral services, gift buying services, and directions.

: This benefit can help you with event ticketing, travel assistance, finding an ATM, floral services, gift buying services, and directions. Tire repair or replacement: If you hit a road hazard, you can get reimbursed $20 per tire repair. If a tire is non-repairable and it has more than 3/32” of tread, the provider will reimburse you up to $100 for tire replacement ($400 maximum for the contract).

Cost Of autopom! Extended Warranty

Coverage from autopom! can cost less than $100 a month, or you can pay several thousands of dollars upfront. Our team got two quotes for this autopom! review based on a Honda Civic with 30,000 miles and a Subaru Outback with 88,000 miles. Here’s what we found:

Vehicle: Honda Civic

autopom! plan: Exclusionary

Plan term: 7 years/105,000 miles

Plan cost: $2,424 upfront

Down payment: Full amount

Deductible: $0

Vehicle: Subaru Outback

autopom! plan: Powertrain Plus

Plan term: 4 years/48,000 miles

Plan cost: $95 for 24 months

Down payment: $252

Deductible: $100

Overall, autopom! costs are fairly reasonable compared to other providers. Generally, you might pay between $50 and $200 per month, so the $95 monthly payment is a good price.

Of course, you’ll find different prices when you look for quotes. Extended warranty costs are based on your car’s make, model, and mileage. Prices can also vary between states.

How autopom! Extended Warranties Work

For our autopom! review, we also spent a bit of time talking to the sales staff. The whole phone call took about eight minutes. There was only one minute of hold time, and autopom! was easy to work with.

Claims are also easy. With an autopom! extended warranty, you can go to any licensed repair facility in the U.S. or Canada. After you give the repair shop the claims number for your contract, the provider will negotiate the repair and then pay the shop directly. You might have to authorize a diagnosis before the repair can be done, and autopom! will only cover the diagnosis if the failed part is covered, as well.

Depending on the plan you purchase, you can cancel for a full refund within 30 or 60 days, as long as you haven’t used any of the coverage. You can also get a prorated refund from autopom! after that based on time and mileage. But be aware that extended car warranty companies won’t refund you the whole amount after the guarantee period even if you haven’t used the plan.

If you sell your car, you can transfer the coverage to a secondary owner for a small fee, which is usually about $50.

Autopom! Reviews

While there aren’t a huge number of autopom! reviews, the vast majority of them are positive. Autopom! reviews on the BBB and on Trustpilot rate the company above four stars overall. Below are a few positive and negative examples.

Positive autopom! Reviews

“Autopom! seemed to have the best VSC at a fair price. Other VSC outfits I talked with were evasive, a bit rude, and outright dishonest about some provisions of their contracts. Autopom! seems different.” – Peter H., BBB “I have used autopom! for years and for several cars. I have always been very happy with them.” – Ryan M., Trustpilot

Negative autopom! Reviews

“Autopom! said they would cover [the repair] and they wanted to [see] what it was going to cost. My mechanic submitted an estimate of $4,800. Autopom! said they will only pay $2,800.” – Anthony T., BBB “Both the mechanic and the inspector identified the problem to be a cracked piston, which caused engine failure. However, autopom! denied the claim stating that the problem was a detonation of the piston.” – Larry R., BBB

After each negative autopom! review, someone from autopom! responds and lets the customer know they’ll look deeper into the matter. Usually, the problem is with an administrator and not autopom!’s service. From looking at other autopom! reviews, it seems the company changes its administrators from time to time to make sure its customers have the best experience.

Bottom Line On autopom!: 4.5 Stars

Based on our research, autopom! is one of the best options out there. It stands out as having very few negative reviews, and it always works with customers to make things right. If you’re looking for an extended warranty (or mechanical breakdown insurance in California), autopom! is a good option.

Reputation : 4.5

: 4.5 Coverage : 4.0

: 4.0 Price : 4.5

: 4.5 Customer Experience: 4.5

To reach out to autopom! for a free, personalized quote, call 888-691-2354 or fill out this quick form.

