5 Best Extended Car Warranty Companies In 2020

Photo : Memory Stockphoto ( Shutterstock )

If you’re looking to purchase an extended warranty, you’ve probably noticed there are a lot of choices. We’ve researched a number of the most popular providers to find the best extended car warranty companies out there.



Advertisement

Our research was based on the following categories:

Reputation : Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, longevity, and industry standing

: Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, longevity, and industry standing Coverage : Variety of choices, maximum mileage covered, and perks

: Variety of choices, maximum mileage covered, and perks Price : Total cost, deductible options, and payment terms

: Total cost, deductible options, and payment terms Customer Experience: Customer ratings on the BBB and Trustpilot, money-back guarantees, and customer service availability

Advertisement

Some companies are better than others, so it pays to do your research. Get multiple quotes from our top providers and compare coverage to find the best extended car warranty for you.



In This Review:

#1 Endurance: Best Coverage (5.0 Stars)

Endurance is a direct auto warranty provider, meaning it creates and backs its own plans. This stands out because most other providers broker plans from administrators. We recognized it for having the Best Coverage for its wide range of plans and perks. It’s our first choice for the best extended car warranty.

G/O Media may get a commission Sport an Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 Less Apple Watch Series 5 Buy for $300 from Amazon

Reputation : 5.0

: 5.0 Coverage : 5.0

: 5.0 Price : 4.5

: 4.5 Customer Experience: 5.0

Reputation

Endurance has provided extended car warranties for 14 years. These contracts are available in 49 states, excluding only California.

Advertisement

In the past, Endurance had dealt with alerts with the BBB, but the issues have been resolved. The company is also backed by an A-rated insurance company, which is important since the plans aren’t provided by administrators.

Coverage

Endurance offers five levels of coverage that can last up to 200,000 miles:

Supreme : Factory-style exclusionary coverage

: Factory-style exclusionary coverage Superior : Covers hundreds of parts for most major systems

: Covers hundreds of parts for most major systems Secure Plus : Mid-level option with shortest waiting period for coverage

: Mid-level option with shortest waiting period for coverage Select Premier : Enhanced powertrain coverage for high-mileage vehicles

: Enhanced powertrain coverage for high-mileage vehicles Secure: Covers the basic powertrain components (engine, transmission, and drivetrain)

Advertisement

Endurance also provides perks under its Endurance Elite Membership, like roadside assistance, tire replacement, and concierge services. While these benefits are above and beyond what other providers offer–and one of the reasons we chose Endurance for the best extended warranty–they are only included for the first year. After that, you can pay to add them to your plan.

Price

Many car owners find affordable plans through Endurance. In our research, we learned that a reliable car still under its factory warranty can get six years of exclusionary coverage for about $2,850. That’s about average compared to quotes we got from other providers.

Advertisement

The company also offers four different deductible options ($0 to $200), which influence the total cost of the plan. A higher deductible will mean a lower premium.

Customer Experience

Endurance has a rating of “Excellent” from over 700 Endurance extended warranty reviews on Trustpilot. It also has a 4.5-star rating from customer reviews on the BBB.

Advertisement

To get a quote from Endurance, call 877-374-1840 or fill out this simple form.

#2 CARCHEX: Best For Older Vehicles (5.0 Stars)

CARCHEX can cover cars up to 250,000 miles, which is why we named it Best for Older Vehicles. It also provides a wide range of coverage options and is a close runner-up for the best extended car warranty company.

Advertisement

Reputation: 5.0

5.0 Coverage: 5.0

5.0 Price: 4.5

4.5 Customer Experience: 5.0

Reputation

CARCHEX extended warranties are endorsed by industry leaders like SiriusXM, Edmunds.com, and Kelley Blue Book. The company has been in business for 21 years and has an A+ rating from the BBB. It’s also one of the two providers on our list that covers cars in California.

Advertisement

Coverage

CARCHEX offers five different plan types that cover up to 250,000 miles:

Titanium : Exclusionary coverage similar to a factory bumper-to-bumper warranty

: Exclusionary coverage similar to a factory bumper-to-bumper warranty Platinum : Highest stated-component coverage for hundreds of parts

: Highest stated-component coverage for hundreds of parts Gold : Mid-level option to cover the main components of many systems

: Mid-level option to cover the main components of many systems Silver : Powertrain coverage plus a few essential systems

: Powertrain coverage plus a few essential systems Bronze: Basic coverage for powertrain components

Price

CARCHEX is another provider that offers good prices. Between different coverage levels and deductible options, many drivers find affordable used car warranty quotes.

Advertisement

We got a quote for that same reliable, under-warranty car mentioned before. CARCHEX offered seven years of exclusionary coverage for about $2,570.

Customer Experience

CARCHEX has an average overall rating on Trustpilot from over 1,300 reviews. It also has a relatively low number of complaints for its size. The BBB lists fewer than 100 customer reviews, averaging two stars.

Advertisement

To get a free, personalized quote from CARCHEX, call 866-254-0205 or fill out this form.

#3 CarShield: Best Budget Warranty (4.5 Stars)

CarShield is popular with many drivers because of its low-cost plans and easy shopping experience. As our Best Budget Warranty pick, CarShield is a good option especially if you want to take advantage of its month-to-month contracts.

Advertisement

Reputation: 4.0

4.0 Coverage: 5.0

5.0 Price: 5.0

5.0 Customer Experience: 4.5

Reputation

CarShield has a negative reputation with the BBB for sending aggressive marketing letters, but that problem isn’t exclusive to this company. In addition to landing several celebrity endorsements, the company has been in business for 15 years and has been featured on CNN, HGTV, ESPN, and more. It’s the most popular provider by far on our list of best extended warranty companies.

Advertisement

Coverage

CarShield extended warranty plans can cover up to 200,000 miles. They come in six varieties:

New Car Diamond : Factory-style coverage for almost any mechanical or electrical part

: Factory-style coverage for almost any mechanical or electrical part Platinum : Best coverage for vehicles with high mileage

: Best coverage for vehicles with high mileage Gold : Coverage for the powertrain and many other major parts

: Coverage for the powertrain and many other major parts Silver : Basic powertrain coverage

: Basic powertrain coverage Aluminum : Specialty coverage for vehicles with high-tech features

: Specialty coverage for vehicles with high-tech features Motorcycle and ATV: Coverage for non-standard vehicles

Price

CarShield specializes in affordable coverage for almost any driver and vehicle. Many drivers report finding cheaper rates with CarShield than other companies, and our research found that as well. We were quoted about $1,700 for five years of exclusionary coverage.

Advertisement

Customer Experience

CarShield is the most popular warranty provider on our list with over 9,500 reviews on Trustpilot giving the company an overall rating of “Great.” However, it also has a higher number of complaints with the BBB than any other provider. Though, this number reflects a small percentage of the customers CarShield has.

Advertisement

To get a quote from CarShield, call 800-563-2761 or fill out this form.

#4 Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Contracts (4.5 Stars)

Protect My Car offers Ambassador Maintenance plans, which combine mechanical breakdown coverage with the benefit of pre-paid maintenance. It’s a great choice for drivers who want everything protected.

Advertisement

Reputation: 4.0

4.0 Coverage: 4.5

4.5 Price: 4.5

4.5 Customer Experience: 4.5

Reputation

Protect My Car has been in business for 14 years, but it’s not rated by the BBB. Even so, it has received a large number of positive customer reviews over the years and has several corporate sponsorships.

Advertisement

Coverage

Protect My Car offers three extended warranty options that can cover up to 125,000 miles:

Supreme : Similar to a new car’s factory warranty

: Similar to a new car’s factory warranty Select : Mid-tier option and best coverage for cars with over 50,000 miles

: Mid-tier option and best coverage for cars with over 50,000 miles Driveline: Covers the powertrain plus parts in a few other major systems

This is fewer options than other providers vying for the title of best extended auto warranty, but where Protect My Car really stands out is its maintenance plans.

Advertisement

The Ambassador Maintenance plans combine maintenance and repairs. Each plan covers the same mechanical parts, plus oil changes and tire rotations. The plans differ by the percentage of repair costs covered (25 to 50 percent per repair) and whether they come with roadside assistance or rental car coverage.

Price

While most extended warranty companies have payment terms of up to 24 or 36 months, Protect My Car gives drivers between 36 and 60 months to pay for the warranty. Even though another extended car warranty’s cost might be the same, having extra time to make monthly payments can definitely help.

Advertisement

When we called for sample quotes, Protect My Car offered four years of exclusionary coverage for about $2,830.

Customer Experience

Protect My Car gets an “Average” rating from over 1,000 reviews on Trustpilot. While Protect My Car isn’t rated by the BBB itself, it does have hundreds of high customer ratings on the BBB, averaging to almost five stars. It also has a relatively low number of complaints.

Advertisement

To get a free quote from Protect My Car, call 888-430-0227 or fill out this form.

#5 autopom!: Best Customer Service (4.5 Stars)

We recognized autopom! for having the Best Customer Service for its customer reviews and how it advocates for customers during the claims process.

Advertisement

Reputation: 4.5

4.5 Coverage: 4.0

4.0 Price: 4.5

4.5 Customer Experience: 4.5

Reputation

Autopom! has been around for 10 years, and it has an A+ rating from the BBB. Based in Lake Forest, California, it can cover drivers in the Golden State through mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI) plans.

Advertisement

Coverage

Autopom! offers four main types of plans that can last up to 150,000 miles:

Exclusionary : Factory-like coverage for almost any mechanical or electrical component

: Factory-like coverage for almost any mechanical or electrical component High-Level : Extensive list of covered parts on most systems of the car

: Extensive list of covered parts on most systems of the car Mid-Level : Powertrain coverage with air conditioning, basic electrical, steering, and brake systems

: Powertrain coverage with air conditioning, basic electrical, steering, and brake systems Powertrain Plus: Powertrain coverage with air conditioning and basic electrical

Price

Autopom! is another affordable provider and offers a number of different deductible options. However, it does require a higher down payment than many other companies. The cost of seven years of exclusionary coverage costs about $2,400, which is closest to prices we received from CARCHEX.

Advertisement

Customer Experience

Customers on the BBB give autopom! a 4.7-star rating, and reviewers on Trustpilot give the company a rating of “Excellent.” Reviews talk about the purchase process, as well as filing claims.

Advertisement

To get a quote from autopom!, call 888-691-2354 or fill out this form.

Top 10 Best Extended Car Warranty Companies

Skim over our top 10 best extended auto warranty company comparison if you’re in a hurry:

1. Endurance: 5.0 stars (Best Coverage)

2. CARCHEX: 5.0 stars (Best for Older Vehicles)

3. CarShield: 4.5 stars (Best Budget Warranty)

4. Protect My Car: 4.5 stars (Best Maintenance Contracts)

5. autopom!: 4.5 stars (Best Customer Service)

6. Liberty Bell Auto Protect: 4.0 stars

7. ForeverCar: 4.0 stars

8. Infinite Auto Protection: 4.0 stars

9. Concord Auto Protect: 4.0 stars

10. AA Auto Protection: 3.5 stars

If those are the best, which are the worst extended auto warranty companies? Well, we’d prefer not to name names. But the worst companies will try to avoid paying for any claims.

Advertisement

While they may cover cars over 100,000 miles, they’ll blame breakdowns on wear and tear when they are legitimate. You may also have a hard time getting in contact with their teams, or wait months for reimbursements.

What Is An Extended Car Warranty?

An extended car warranty covers repairs due to mechanical failure. A contract lays out exactly what is and isn’t covered. You can find extended warranties from the manufacturer, from dealerships, or from third-party companies. You can also get extended warranties for new cars, certified pre-owned vehicles, and regular used vehicles.

Advertisement

Technically, any warranty that isn’t offered by the manufacturer is a vehicle service contract, which operates in the same way as an extended warranty. We’ve focused on third-party companies in our review. Third-party vehicle protection plans typically provide more freedom in when you can buy the plan and which repair shops you can visit.

What Does An Extended Auto Warranty Cover?

An extended car warranty covers mechanical breakdowns due to defects in materials or workmanship. The term “defect” is important. An extended warranty won’t cover parts expected to wear out over time, like brake pads, belts, or clutch discs. It also won’t cover any damage from accidents or environmental events. That’s what car insurance is for.

Advertisement

Extended warranties range from just covering the basics to covering almost any mechanical or electrical component. Many of the best extended auto warranty companies offer comparable coverage to the manufacturer’s bumper-to-bumper warranty.

Are Extended Car Warranties Worth It?

If your budget allows you to save money and set it aside for car repairs, you might be fine without an extended warranty. On the other hand, you might want to have an extended warranty for the peace of mind that a number of expensive repairs will be covered.

Advertisement

An extended warranty could pay out significantly more for repairs than the initial cost. It often helps drivers avoid paying high repair costs out of pocket. Overall, an extended warranty can be worth it for many drivers.

What Is A Good Price For An Extended Car Warranty?

Based on the quotes we received from our top 10 providers, five years of exclusionary coverage costs about $2,400. Of course, price is affected by your car, its mileage, and the type of coverage you want. Our quotes were based on a reliable car still under its factory warranty.

Advertisement

Who Has The Best Extended Auto Warranty?

There are many reputable companies, but we think Endurance has the best extended auto warranty overall. The company offers a wide range of plans and can cover cars for many miles. Plus, it’s a direct provider, which means you’ll work with the same company the entire time.

Advertisement

In general, we recommend getting quotes from several providers to find the best fit for your car and budget. To get a free, personalized quote from Endurance, call 877-374-1840 or fill out this form

Read our other guides: