Photo : Adobe Stock

As cars age, things wear out and repairs become more frequent. An extended warranty for cars over 100K miles can help you keep your vehicle in good shape for years to come.



We’ve reviewed the best extended warranty companies, and a number of them offer coverage plans specifically for high-mileage vehicles. If you’re thinking about purchasing an extended warranty for a car with more than 100,000 miles, start by getting free quotes from multiple providers to compare your options.

In This Review:

Are Extended Warranties Worth It For High-Mileage Cars?

Unless you have a significant savings account set aside to cover car repairs, we think extended warranties are definitely worth it for high-mileage cars. Once your car gets past 100,000 miles, any number of things can start to go wrong. That’s why manufacturer warranties rarely last that long in the first place.

You don’t have to purchase a plan that covers everything, but it could be a good idea to have at least a basic powertrain plan to cover the parts that are most expensive to repair. Here are a few average repair costs, according to RepairPal:

Steering gearbox replacement: $854–$1,086

Transmission replacement: $5,109–$5,286

Head gasket replacement: $1,287–$1,659

An extended warranty for cars over 100K miles can cover a bill in the thousands, while you just pay a small deductible. Extended warranties and protection plans cover mechanical breakdowns, not wear and tear, scheduled service, or preventative maintenance. It’s a good idea to read the contract thoroughly, so you know exactly what’s covered.

What Is The Best Extended Warranty For Cars Over 100K Miles?

If your vehicle is dependable and still going strong after the 100,000-mile mark, there’s no reason to change anything. Here are the top companies that provide extended warranties for cars over 100K miles.

CARCHEX:

Maximum coverage available: 250,000 miles

Best plan for high-mileage cars: Gold

Endurance:

Maximum coverage available: 200,000 miles

Best plan for high-mileage cars: Select Premier

CarShield:

Maximum coverage available: 200,000 miles

Best plan for high-mileage cars: Gold

autopom!:

Maximum coverage available: 150,000 miles

Best plan for high-mileage cars: EFG Ultimate

Liberty Bell Auto Protect:

Maximum coverage available: 140,000 miles

Best plan for high-mileage cars: Platinum Prime

Infinite Auto Protection:

Maximum coverage available: 140,000 miles

Best plan for high-mileage cars: Prime

Here’s a closer look at our top three choices for high-mileage vehicles:

CARCHEX: Best For Older Vehicles

We think CARCHEX is the best extended warranty for cars with over 100K miles. It can cover vehicles with up to 250,000 miles, and older cars still have a few coverage options to choose from. Here are some details on CARCHEX:

Reputation: CARCHEX has been in business for 21 years. It has an A+ rating with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and it’s endorsed by Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, CARFAX, and more.

CARCHEX has been in business for 21 years. It has an A+ rating with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and it’s endorsed by Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, CARFAX, and more. Cost: On average, we found warranties cost roughly $480 per year of coverage. The CARCHEX quotes we received were more affordable at about $370 per year of coverage.

On average, we found warranties cost roughly $480 per year of coverage. The CARCHEX quotes we received were more affordable at about $370 per year of coverage. Customer experience: CARCHEX has 4.3 stars on Trustpilot and very few complaints on the BBB.

CARCHEX offers the following plans:

Titanium: Bumper-to-bumper plan that covers almost any mechanical or electrical part

Bumper-to-bumper plan that covers almost any mechanical or electrical part Platinum: High-level plan that covers parts on all systems of the car

High-level plan that covers parts on all systems of the car Gold: Covers hundreds of parts on most major systems

Covers hundreds of parts on most major systems Silver: Covers the powertrain plus a few major systems

Covers the powertrain plus a few major systems Bronze: Covers the engine, drive axle, and transmission

Endurance: Best Coverage

Endurance is a reliable extended warranty company that is also a direct provider. That means it handles the entire process from purchase to claims and everything in between. Here are a few details about Endurance that make it a great choice for an extended warranty for cars over 100K miles:

Reputation: Endurance has been in business for 14 years. It sells extended warranties direct to consumers online and also through a network of dealerships. The company has a C+ rating from the BBB, which is mostly based on marketing practices that it has since fixed.

Endurance has been in business for 14 years. It sells extended warranties direct to consumers online and also through a network of dealerships. The company has a C+ rating from the BBB, which is mostly based on marketing practices that it has since fixed. Cost: The Endurance quotes we received matched up with the average price of $480 per year.

The Endurance quotes we received matched up with the average price of $480 per year. Customer experience: Endurance has a large number of positive reviews for its customer service on the BBB, and it has a 4.3-star rating from customers on Trustpilot.

Endurance offers the following plans:

Supreme: Bumper-to-bumper, factory-style plan that covers almost any mechanical or electrical part

Bumper-to-bumper, factory-style plan that covers almost any mechanical or electrical part Superior: Highest level of component coverage for most systems of the car

Highest level of component coverage for most systems of the car Secure Plus: Covers the main systems of the car and has a shorter waiting period than other plans

Covers the main systems of the car and has a shorter waiting period than other plans Select Premier: Covers the powertrain plus parts on a few more systems

Covers the powertrain plus parts on a few more systems Secure: Most affordable coverage option for the powertrain only

CarShield: Best Budget Warranty

CarShield is a great option for those looking to keep their expenses under control. It can cover up to 200,000 miles, and the company is the most popular provider we’ve come across. Here are a few details about CarShield:

Reputation: CarShield has been featured on ESPN, HGTV, CNN, and more. This provider has been around for 15 years and has paid out millions in claims over that time. It has received some negative feedback for using aggressive warranty expiration notices

CarShield has been featured on ESPN, HGTV, CNN, and more. This provider has been around for 15 years and has paid out millions in claims over that time. It has received some negative feedback for using aggressive Cost: The CarShield quotes we received were among the cheapest of any provider in our research. Bumper-to-bumper coverage was about $340 per year.

The CarShield quotes we received were among the cheapest of any provider in our research. Bumper-to-bumper coverage was about $340 per year. Customer experience: CarShield has a 4.2-star rating from over 9,000 reviews on Trustpilot and a 4.1-star rating from over 2,000 reviews on Google. It is the most-reviewed company we’ve researched.

CarShield offers the following plans:

Diamond: Factory-level, bumper-to-bumper plan for over 1,000 parts

Factory-level, bumper-to-bumper plan for over 1,000 parts Platinum: Covers hundreds of parts on all systems

Covers hundreds of parts on all systems Gold: Mid-tier option that covers the powertrain plus a few more systems

Mid-tier option that covers the powertrain plus a few more systems Silver: Basic and affordable powertrain plan

Basic and affordable powertrain plan Aluminum: Specialty coverage for high-tech components

Specialty coverage for high-tech components Motorcycle and ATV: Platinum or Silver plans for alternative vehicles

Compare Your Options

If you’re thinking about buying an extended warranty, it’s always a good idea to look at multiple options. Any of the companies we’ve reviewed here offer great extended warranties for cars over 100K miles. The next step is to get quotes from multiple companies and compare coverage and prices.

FAQ: Extended Warranty For Cars Over 100K Miles

What manufacturer warranties cover cars past 100,000 miles?

There are no factory warranties that last beyond 100,000 miles. Kia, Hyundai, and Mitsubishi allow up to 10 years or 100,000 miles for their powertrain warranties, but those don’t last beyond 100K. Some manufacturers sell extended warranties or dealer-backed service contracts that last up to 120,000, 125,000, or 150,000 miles. Some examples include Volkswagen, Lincoln, Lexus, Audi, Fiat, Volvo, Dodge, Jeep, Honda, Nissan, and Subaru.

What repairs or issues can you expect on cars past 100,000 miles?

After 100,000 miles, a whole range of repairs can start to come up. Usually, you’ll want to watch out for breakdowns involving the powertrain (engine, transmission, and drive axle). Sometimes you’ll just have to fix worn out seals and gaskets. Transmissions may have to be replaced in less-reliable vehicles after 100,000 miles. In rare cases, you might have to replace the engine, which can cost up to $5,000 or more.

What cars are known to last well past 100,000 miles or even 200,000 miles?

Brands like Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Honda, and Subaru are known to last well beyond 100,000 and 200,000 miles. Many Toyota owners have even driven their cars past 300,000 miles.

What is a good price for an extended car warranty?

After comparing quotes from many providers, we’ve found that the average extended warranty cost per year of coverage is about $480. An average five-year plan would cost around $2,400, so anything below that price is considered very affordable.

How many miles does an extended warranty cover?

Extended warranties can come with a range of different mileage limits. CARCHEX offers the longest coverage of up to 250,000 miles, making it a good choice for an extended warranty for cars over 100K miles.