Hyundai's design department is working hard to turn heads with cars like the 2020 Sonata and the Prophecy concept. But no matter how cool a car looks, drivers will always have to deal with repair costs, which is why the Hyundai extended warranty exists.

You can get similar coverage from third-party providers, as well. If you're looking for coverage, get a few quotes from different companies to find the lowest price on extended Hyundai protection.

In This Review:

Hyundai Extended Warranty In-Depth Review

Hyundai’s extended warranty is called the Hyundai Protection Plan Vehicle Service Contract (VSC). It comes in three levels: Powertrain, Gold, and Platinum. No matter which extended warranty plan you get, you will have coverage for your Hyundai for up to 10 years/100,000 miles.

You can purchase a Hyundai Protection Plan as long as your car has at least 30 days and 1,000 miles left of bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage. That means you have to purchase the plan before 59 months/59,000 miles.

There are various Hyundai warranty deductible options, usually from $0 to $100. Here’s how the three plans compare in terms of coverage:

Powertrain: Engine, transmission, and drive axle

Engine, transmission, and drive axle Gold: Components covered under Powertrain, plus climate control and shocks

Components covered under Powertrain, plus climate control and shocks Platinum: Components covered under Powertrain and Gold, plus front and rear suspensions, fuel system, electrical system, steering, brakes, CV boots, navigation, audio, and high-tech components

You might have noticed that Hyundai already offers a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, but now you can buy an extended powertrain warranty for the same period of time. What’s the deal with that?

Well, remember Hyundai’s factory powertrain warranty doesn’t transfer to secondary buyers. Coverage reverts to 5 years/60,000 miles to match the bumper-to-bumper warranty. So, in this case, secondary buyers can still get powertrain protection for 10 years/100,000 miles by purchasing a Hyundai extended warranty.

The Gold Protection Plan is the middle-of-the-road option. It covers the powertrain plus a few hundred parts on other major systems of the car. The Platinum plan is the highest option, and it covers over 1,500 parts. If you want Hyundai bumper-to-bumper coverage to last as long as the powertrain warranty, the Platinum plan is the closest you can get.

Hyundai Extended Warranty Perks

Hyundai offers three standard perks with its extended warranty:

Trip interruption benefits of up to $200 per day for five days

Rental car benefits of up to $35 days for 10 days

Roadside assistance including battery jump-starts, spare tire changes, lockout service, towing, and fuel delivery

Hyundai’s rental car reimbursement is higher than what many other providers offer. Also, it’s nice to have trip interruption benefits, especially if you cruise across long distances in fuel-efficient cars like the hybrid Hyundai Elantra.

What Hyundai’s Extended Warranty Doesn’t Cover

The Hyundai extended warranty is fairly comprehensive but doesn’t cover everything. There are a number of limitations. For example, you can only get repairs at Hyundai dealerships. Even though you get Genuine Hyundai parts, going to a dealership isn’t always the most convenient option.

Here are a few exclusions to be aware of:

Damage from lack of maintenance or misuse

Damage from accidents or environmental events

Pre-existing conditions

Normal wear and tear

Wear items like filters and brake pads

Any item not listed under component coverage

Hyundai Extended Warranty Cost

Hyundai doesn’t publish prices for its extended warranty online, and you can’t purchase the plan from a dealer over the web, either. You’ll have to get a quote from a dealership to know exactly what you’d pay.

However, third-party provider Endurance estimates extended warranties can cost between $350 to $700 per year of coverage.

Your Hyundai’s mileage, model, and year will also factor into the cost. No matter who provides the coverage, you’re more likely to get a better price (and more plan options) if the vehicle is still covered by the factory warranty.

Why Consider Third-Party Extended Auto Warranty Providers

One of the main benefits of third-party extended warranties is that you can buy one after your factory warranty expires. In the wake of the coronavirus, many drivers actually plan to stick with their current cars instead of buying new vehicles. According to research from Colonnade, new car sales are expected to decline by 26 percent in 2020.

If you’re going to stick with your Hyundai for another few years, it can be a good idea to check out third-party warranty options. Third-party plans give you a lot of freedom in terms of how long you want the plan to last and what parts you want to cover.

If you want to just get a basic powertrain plan for a couple of years, you can do that. On the other hand, you can also get a bumper-to-bumper-style warranty after your Hyundai warranty has expired. Many providers offer coverage for 200,000 miles and beyond.

Third-party providers will also let you go to any repair shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®) for coverage. That means you can choose from dozens of shops in your own area and over 30,000 across the United States.

Endurance Vs. Hyundai Extended Warranty

Here’s a comparison between Endurance, one of the most popular third-party providers, and Hyundai’s extended warranty:

Hyundai Extended Warranty:

Coverage start date: Up to 1 month and 1,000 miles before end of bumper-to-bumper warranty

Up to 1 month and 1,000 miles before end of bumper-to-bumper warranty Longest term: 10 years/100,000 miles

10 years/100,000 miles Levels of coverage: 3

3 Deductible: Varies

Varies Repair facilities: Participating Hyundai dealers

Participating Hyundai dealers Extra benefits: Roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption

Roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption How to purchase: Purchase from dealerships

Endurance Extended Warranty:

Coverage start date: Anytime

Anytime Longest term: 200,000 miles

200,000 miles Levels of coverage: 5

5 Deductible: $0, $50, $100, or $200

$0, $50, $100, or $200 Repair facilities: U.S. or Canadian ASE-Certified ® repair facilities

U.S. or Canadian ASE-Certified repair facilities Extra benefits: Roadside assistance, tire repair/replacement, key fob replacement, member rewards, personal assistant, ID theft protection, repair financing, Endurance Protect App

Roadside assistance, tire repair/replacement, key fob replacement, member rewards, personal assistant, ID theft protection, repair financing, Endurance Protect App How to purchase: Get a free quote online 855-258-0580

The Bottom Line: Is Hyundai’s Extended Warranty Worth It?

If you don’t want to worry about repairs, an extended warranty can be a great idea. The decision you have to make is whether to go with the manufacturer or a third-party provider.

You can only add the Hyundai extended warranty from the dealer while you still have factory warranty on your car, and you can only visit Hyundai dealership for repairs. If you want some more freedom, take a look at third-party providers.

To find a plan and price that’s a good fit for your Hyundai, we recommend shopping around and getting a few quotes. Our team researched many of the best extended car warranty companies and compared price, reputation, coverage, and customer experience. Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield came out on top.

Do You Need An Extended Warranty?

If you just bought your Hyundai within the last couple of years, you probably don’t need a Hyundai extended warranty right now. Not only do you still have warranty coverage, but Hyundai has a reputation for reliability.

However, it’s not too early to do some research and get to know your options. You’ll be on the hook for repairs as soon as your warranty expires. While you might not get a huge repair bill that same month, the likelihood of encountering a repair increases as your car gets older.

An extended warranty can give you peace of mind that a number of repairs are covered. It also helps you predict your monthly expenses with better certainty, since you aren’t the one cutting a check for repairs. In the long run, an extended car warranty has the potential to help you save money on auto costs.

Hyundai Repair Costs

RepairPal ranked Hyundai in fourth place for reliability compared to other brands. It also has high scores from Consumer Reports and J.D. Power. There’s a good chance you could drive a Hyundai well beyond 100,000 miles, and that’s why it’s a good idea to have a Hyundai extended warranty.

According to RepairPal, drivers spend an average of $468 per year on maintenance and repairs. That’s about $200 less than the industry average. Here are a few repairs you might encounter with a Hyundai (via RepairPal):

A windshield washer pump replacement on a Hyundai Elantra costs $155 to $184.

A trailing arm replacement on a Hyundai Accent costs $193 to $205.

An ignition lock cylinder replacement on a Hyundai Azera costs $450 to $563.

Overall, these costs are pretty reasonable. That works in your favor because you can find more affordable extended warranty plans for Hyundai than for American or European brands.

What Hyundai Coverage Do You Already Have?

Hyundai calls its factory warranty “America’s Best Warranty,” and that’s not without reason. The Hyundai factory warranty, also called the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, lasts for 5 years/60,000 miles. What does the Hyundai five-year warranty cover? It will repair almost any mechanical or electrical part on your car if the part failed because of a defect in materials or workmanship.

In 2020, this is the longest bumper-to-bumper coverage around. Once it runs out, hundreds of parts lose coverage. Hyundai vehicles that are model year 2015 would have expired warranties in 2020, so it would be a good time for those owners to consider a Hyundai extended warranty.

Hyundai also offers the longest powertrain warranty on the market: 10 years/100,000 miles. However, this warranty doesn’t transfer to secondary buyers. If you bought a used Hyundai, the powertrain warranty only lasts 5 years/60,000 miles. It covers the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.

You might also have coverage if you bought a certified pre-owned vehicle (CPO). The Hyundai CPO warranty comes with a few perks:

The remainder of the original 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty

The full 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty from the in-service date

Roadside assistance for 10 years/unlimited miles from the in-service date

Rental car and trip interruption benefits for the duration of the plan

