Whether you bought a new or certified pre-owned (CPO) Infiniti, you’ll need to be prepared to cover repair costs at some point. An Infiniti extended warranty can help, but is it the best option out there?

We’ve reviewed a number of the best extended car warranty companies, so you can weigh their advantages and disadvantages. We looked at prices, company reputation, customer experience, and coverage options. If you’re looking for an extended warranty, compare plans from different providers and get multiple quotes.

You can get started with our first choice, Endurance. Get a free quote online or call 855-258-0580 to see how much you would pay for an Endurance auto warranty.

In This Review:

Infiniti Extended Warranty Coverage

Infiniti’s extended warranty is called the Infiniti Elite Protection Program®. It’s a vehicle service contract that’s backed by Infiniti itself. With the Infiniti extended warranty, your vehicle is covered for up to 8 years/120,000 miles.

Here are some quick facts:

What it covers: The Infiniti extended warranty covers almost everything the factory bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties cover. There is only one option for coverage, but you can choose between a $0 or $100 deductible.

The Infiniti extended warranty covers almost everything the factory bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties cover. There is only one option for coverage, but you can choose between a $0 or $100 deductible. How long it lasts: Drivers can get coverage for up to 8 years/120,000 miles.

Drivers can get coverage for up to 8 years/120,000 miles. When you can get it: Infiniti prefers that you purchase an extended warranty at the time of sale. However, you may be able to get it later on if you pay for an inspection.

Infiniti prefers that you purchase an extended warranty at the time of sale. However, you may be able to get it later on if you pay for an inspection. Where you can get it: You can only get the Infiniti Elite extended warranty from an authorized dealership.

Once you have the Infiniti extended warranty, you’re required to go to an Infiniti dealer for all repairs. The plus side is that you get Genuine Infiniti parts. However, this requirement limits your options for mechanics since there are only a couple hundred Infiniti dealerships in the United States. If you have a breakdown, you can’t just tow your vehicle to the closest shop, it has to go to a dealer.

Added Benefits

Like many warranty programs, the Infiniti extended auto warranty comes with a few additional perks:

Roadside assistance: This coverage lasts for the entire term, up to 8 years/120,000 miles, and includes towing, jump-starts, spare tire assistance, fuel delivery, and lockout assistance.

This coverage lasts for the entire term, up to 8 years/120,000 miles, and includes towing, jump-starts, spare tire assistance, fuel delivery, and lockout assistance. Alternate transportation: Infiniti will reimburse car rental costs up to $50 for five days in the case of a covered breakdown.

Infiniti will reimburse car rental costs up to $50 for five days in the case of a covered breakdown. Trip interruption: Infiniti will reimburse up to $500 for lodging and food if you have a breakdown more than 100 miles from home. This cost will also cover flatbed towing to send your car back home if you return home before the repair is complete.

What Infiniti’s Extended Warranty Doesn’t Cover

We mentioned the Infiniti extended warranty covers almost everything the original bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties cover. Here are a few general exclusions common to both the factory and extended Infiniti warranties:

Damage from misuse or lack of maintenance

Racing and competitive driving

Environmental events

Normal wear and tear including dings and chips

Unauthorized repairs

Damage from alteration or modification

Wear items and general maintenance

Cosmetic items

And here are a few exclusions added on the Infiniti extended warranty contract:

Infiniti battery and cables

Repairs or loss of performance due to wear and tear, unless a mechanical breakdown occurred

Repairs due to overheating of the powertrain (engine, transmission, and drive axle)

Pre-existing issues when you purchased the warranty or vehicle if used

Infiniti Extended Warranty Cost

Infiniti doesn’t publish prices for its extended warranty online, but we were able to find some information from 2018 on the InfinitiQ60.org forum. One driver shared prices they received for a new 2018 Q60 Red Sport. Keep in mind, these prices are from one dealership for that specific car, in a certain state, and in a certain year.

Term Length: 6 years/82,000 miles

$0 deductible plan: $1,462

$100 deductible plan: $1,237

Term Length: 7 years/100,000 miles

$0 deductible plan: $2,002

$100 deductible plan: $1,645

Term Length: 7 years/120,000 miles

$0 deductible plan: $2,186

$100 deductible plan: $1,809

Term Length: 8 years/100,000 miles

$0 deductible plan: $2,084

$100 deductible plan: $1,727

Term Length: 8 years/120,000 miles

$0 deductible plan: $2,412

$100 deductible plan: $1,992

The Infiniti Elite deductible only applies once your factory warranty expires after 4 years/60,000 miles. You can see that choosing the $100 deductible lowers the overall cost of the Infiniti extended warranty. The same is true when you choose higher deductible amounts from third-party providers, as well.

Does Infiniti Have A Lifetime Warranty?

While shopping around, you might have come across a lifetime Infiniti powertrain warranty on a new or used car. This warranty isn’t offered by Infiniti but by the specific dealership you were shopping from. Often, lifetime warranties from dealers actually expire after 100,000 miles when you read the fine print.

You may also be required to get your Infiniti serviced by that specific dealership to maintain coverage, which is a huge limitation. While these warranties are free, you do have to jump through more hoops to obtain coverage. You might not want to count on it as your main extended warranty.

Why You Should Look At Third-Party Providers

Before you settle on extending service from Infiniti, you might want to check out a few different third-party extended car warranty providers. These companies specialize in protection plans and can cover most, if not all, of what the Infiniti extended warranty covers.

Here are a few more benefits to know about third-party contracts:

You can go to any shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE ® ) for repairs.



) for repairs. You can purchase a plan anytime, even after the factory warranty has expired.

Some companies cover up to 250,000 miles.

You can add coverage for older vehicles.

Each provider has many plans to choose from.

How much should an extended warranty cost? In terms of total price, the Infiniti Elite plan cost is similar to what you might pay for a third-party plan. To recap, the quotes stretched from about $1,500 to $2,500.

However, third-party providers usually offer longer coverage terms for that price. For example, Endurance can cover vehicles up to 200,000 miles. So, you can probably find better mile-per-dollar value with a third-party provider.

It’s important to shop around to find the right company for your situation. But, it’s not the end of the world if you think you made a mistake. All of the best extended car warranty companies offer full refunds within 30-day money-back guarantee periods. After that point, you can still get a prorated refund based on time and mileage.

Here’s a comparison between Infiniti’s extended warranty and Endurance:

Infiniti Extended Warranty:

Coverage start date: Purchase date (inspection required if bought later)

Purchase date (inspection required if bought later) Longest term: 120,000 miles

120,000 miles Levels of coverage: 1

1 Deductible: $0 or $100

$0 or $100 Repair facilities: Infiniti dealerships

Infiniti dealerships Extra benefits: Roadside assistance, trip interruption, rental car reimbursement

Roadside assistance, trip interruption, rental car reimbursement How to purchase: Purchase from dealerships

Endurance Extended Warranty:

Coverage start date: Anytime

Anytime Longest term: 200,000 miles

200,000 miles Levels of coverage: 5

5 Deductible: $0, $50, $100, or $200

$0, $50, $100, or $200 Repair facilities: U.S. or Canadian ASE-Certified ® repair facilities



U.S. or Canadian ASE-Certified repair facilities Extra benefits: Roadside assistance, tire repair/replacement, key fob replacement, member rewards, personal assistant, ID theft protection, repair financing, Endurance Protect App

Roadside assistance, tire repair/replacement, key fob replacement, member rewards, personal assistant, ID theft protection, repair financing, Endurance Protect App How to purchase: Get a free quote online

The Bottom Line: Is Infiniti’s Extended Warranty Worth It?

If you want to worry less about repair costs as your Infiniti ages beyond its factory warranty, an Infiniti extended warranty can definitely be worth it. Your car will be covered for up to 8 years/120,000 miles, whichever comes first.

While you can get a warranty from Infiniti, we’d suggest looking at a few quotes from independent providers to find the best option. Get a free, personalized quote from Endurance online or by calling 855-258-0580.

Should You Get An Extended Warranty For Your Infiniti?

While the brand didn’t have a great 2019 in terms of sales, Infiniti has still done some cool things over the years. The variable compression-ratio engine inside the QX50 is actually one of our favorite engines of the past decade.

To the casual shopper, it would seem like Infiniti only has a few models to choose from. But when you look closer, you can pick between a variety of options and trim levels for each model. For example, the 2020 Infiniti Q50 sedan comes in 10 varieties across five submodels: Pure, Luxe, Edition 30, Sport, and Red Sport 400.

However, whether you go with a daily commuter or something more exciting, you’ll still need to have a plan for repairs. For Infiniti owners, the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty expires after 4 years/60,000 miles, whichever comes first. After that point, some things are still covered, but you’ll have to pay for the majority of repairs.

An Infiniti extended warranty, whether from the dealership or a third party, can take care of some repairs and give you more peace of mind to enjoy the drive.

Infiniti Repair Costs

Repair costs are hard to estimate. Two people who bought the same Infiniti Q50 could experience hugely different repair costs after their warranties expire. Some mechanical failures can be attributed to bad luck, while others might be because you drive your Infiniti like it’s a Nissan GT-R.

Infiniti didn’t score very high on the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM. The study looked at repairs in a number of three-year-old vehicle models, and Infiniti scored lower than 23 other brands.

According to RepairPal, Infiniti drivers spend about $638 per year on maintenance and repairs, which is pretty close to the industry average. Of course, you’ll find different costs for individual repairs. Here are a few examples of Infiniti repairs and estimated costs, per RepairPal:

Infiniti Q45 fuel pump replacement: $583 to $677

$583 to $677 Infiniti G37 power steering hose replacement: $874 to $912

$874 to $912 Infiniti FX50 mass airflow sensor replacement: $241 to $347

$241 to $347 Infiniti QX30 Fuel level sending unit replacement: $808 to $850

You May Still Have Infiniti Warranty Coverage

If you bought your Infiniti in the last few years, you might still have factory warranty coverage. Here’s what Infiniti provides on all new cars:

Bumper-to-bumper warranty: 4 years/60,000 miles

4 years/60,000 miles Powertrain warranty: 6 years/70,000 miles

6 years/70,000 miles Corrosion perforation: 7 years/unlimited mileage

7 years/unlimited mileage Roadside assistance: 4 years/unlimited mileage

4 years/unlimited mileage Federal and state emissions warranties: 2 years/24,000 miles to 8 years/80,000 miles depending on the part

The main warranty to consider here is the bumper-to-bumper warranty. It covers almost any mechanical or electrical component on an Infiniti vehicle against defects in manufacturing and workmanship. This warranty lasts 4 years/60,000 miles, which is above average compared to other brands. Infiniti does something unique, though.

Most four-year warranties only last for 50,000 miles, so Infiniti essentially gives drivers an extra 10,000 miles to play with. The warranty still expires after four years even if the mileage limit hasn’t been reached.

In short, your factory warranty coverage has expired if your car is more than four years old or if it has over 60,000 miles on the odometer. At that time, it might be best to look into an Infiniti extended warranty.

Infiniti CPO Warranty

Vehicles less than six years old and with fewer than 70,000 miles are eligible for Infiniti’s CPO program. Of those vehicles, only those that pass a 167-point inspection get a CPO warranty.

Infiniti’s CPO warranty covers 1,409 parts in total, and drivers have the option to add CPO Wrap coverage to make it 1,737. The standard CPO warranty lasts up to 6 years/unlimited miles from the in-service date on vehicles sold within the original 4-year/60,000-mile warranty.

If the factory warranty has expired, the vehicle will get a CPO warranty for 2 years/unlimited miles from the CPO sale date. The CPO Wrap can extend coverage up to 8 years/unlimited miles for any CPO vehicle.

Infiniti CPO vehicles also come with one free year of scheduled basic maintenance, which covers things like oil changes and tire rotations.

