Photo : Nikolay N. Antonov

All Lexus vehicles include a factory warranty that covers vehicle repairs in the event of a mechanical breakdown. While factory coverage does not last forever, it can be lengthened by a Lexus extended warranty.

But do you need an extended warranty for your Lexus? What coverage does Lexus offer? Are there better third-party alternatives?

This article will answer these questions and more. We’ll review what’s covered by the Lexus extended warranty, outline what’s included in Lexus factory and certified pre-owned (CPO) warranties, and see how the Lexus offerings compare to one of the best extended warranty companies on the market: Endurance.

In This Review:

What Does A Lexus Extended Warranty Cover?

Lexus extended warranty plans are available for new vehicles up to four years old and with fewer than 50,000 miles. Three levels of protection are offered, and contract term limits extend as high as seven years.

The three Lexus Extra Care coverage options are as follows:

Platinum: Bumper-to-bumper coverage that includes components like the brake pedal subassembly, airbags, CD player, radio, coolant sensor, air pump, door lock assembly, hinges, and seat belts

Bumper-to-bumper coverage that includes components like the brake pedal subassembly, airbags, CD player, radio, coolant sensor, air pump, door lock assembly, hinges, and seat belts Gold: Mid-tier coverage that includes electronic components, brakes, the cooling system, fuel system, hybrid components, and steering

Mid-tier coverage that includes electronic components, brakes, the cooling system, fuel system, hybrid components, and steering Powertrain: Basic powertrain coverage that includes components of the engine, transmission, and drive axle

Exclusions

While the Platinum plan is comprehensive, it does exclude items such as:

Glass

Trim

Tires

Wheels

Brake pads, rotors, and drums

Wiper blades

Body components

Benefits Of A Lexus Extended Warranty

All Lexus extended warranty contracts are transferable and include the following additional benefits:

Trip interruption coverage

Rental car reimbursement

24/7 roadside assistance

How Much Does A Lexus Extended Warranty Cost?

Extended car warranties vary in cost depending on your vehicle. Lexus offers $0 and $100 deductibles, and the option you choose will impact your final price. To get a Lexus extended warranty quote, contact your local Lexus dealer, and keep in mind that costs may be negotiable.

In our research, we found a number of customer reviews that described the cost of Lexus extended warranty coverage. Drivers reported paying between $2,000 and $3,300 for 5-year/unlimited-mile Platinum extended service contracts. This is a fair price for bumper-to-bumper coverage.

All contracts include a money-back guarantee if canceled within 30 days.

Do You Need Lexus Extended Warranty Coverage?

Many luxury vehicles are expensive to maintain because they often require extensive servicing and specialty components. However, according to RepairPal, Lexus vehicles are above average in terms of reliability and have a low annual repair cost of around $551.

Of course, dependability and repair prices differ for each Lexus model. Listed below are the reliability ratings, average annual repair costs, and typical issues for some Lexus models:

Lexus LS460

RepairPal reliability rating: 4.0 out of 5.0

4.0 out of 5.0 Average annual repair cost: $767

$767 Common issue and repair cost: Lexus LS460 owners frequently encounter clicking or knocking noises coming from their brake actuators. To fix this issue, you’ll need an anti-lock brake system diagnosis, which can cost between $101 and $129.

Lexus RX350

RepairPal reliability rating: 4.0 out of 5.0

4.0 out of 5.0 Average annual repair cost: $550

$550 Common issue and repair cost: Oil line bursts are common for Lexus RX350 models. In the event of this breakdown, you’ll need a trans oil cooler line replacement, which can cost between $175 and $209.

Lexus GX460

RepairPal reliability rating: 4.0 out of 5.0

4.0 out of 5.0 Average annual repair cost: $770

$770 Common issue and repair cost: Lexus GX460s can have issues with engine stalling or misfiring. This may require a powertrain control module replacement, which can cost between $1,675 and $1,698.

While some Lexus repairs can be extremely pricey (such as replacing the transmission), these sorts of issues are unlikely to arise in your Lexus vehicle’s lifetime provided the car is properly maintained.

Lexus Factory Warranty Coverage

All new Lexus vehicles come with the following limited warranty protection:

1-year/12,000-mile wheel alignment and balancing warranty

2-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty

6-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty

6-year/unlimited-mile corrosion perforation warranty

8-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty

10-year/150,000-mile hybrid battery warranty

Certified pre-owned (CPO) Lexus cars are protected by a 3-year/100,000-mile basic warranty. This extends the basic factory warranty coverage by 1 year/50,000 miles.

The factory warranty coverage for a Lexus is very short, which makes a Lexus extended warranty more appealing, even if Lexus vehicles are reliable and have generally low repair costs.

What Are The Benefits Of A Third-Party Extended Warranty?

You may consider a third-party extended warranty for your Lexus. Third-party coverage is sometimes cheaper than a vehicle service agreement offered by a manufacturer. Other benefits of third-party plans include:

They can be purchased at any time.

There are often more coverage levels to choose from.

Plans cover higher-mileage vehicles.

Plans have longer term limits.

There are usually multiple deductible options to choose from.

You can choose from a larger repair network.

These are all great benefits, but there are also are some drawbacks to third-party providers. Third-party providers rarely guarantee the use of genuine Lexus parts for repairs, and because you don’t need to have repairs done at a dealership, there’s no guarantee that your car will be worked on by a Lexus-trained technician.

Endurance Extended Warranty

If you are considering a third-party option, check out our top recommended provider: Endurance. Endurance contracts extend as high as 200,000 miles and come in five coverage levels:

Supreme: An exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty that covers most vehicle parts with only a short list of exclusions

An exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty that covers most vehicle parts with only a short list of exclusions Superior: A comprehensive stated-component plan that covers most vehicle parts

A comprehensive stated-component plan that covers most vehicle parts Secure Plus: An enhanced powertrain plan that covers the powertrain and a few additional systems such as steering, air conditioning, and electrical

An enhanced powertrain plan that covers the powertrain and a few additional systems such as steering, air conditioning, and electrical Secure: A basic powertrain plan that covers just the engine, transmission, and drivetrain

A basic powertrain plan that covers just the engine, transmission, and drivetrain Select Premier: A plan specifically designed for high-mileage vehicles that includes most powertrain components, as well as the cooling system, fuel system, and electrical components

With Endurance, customers can choose between $0, $50, $100, or $200 deductible options, and repairs can be completed at the dealership or any repair facility certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®).

The Bottom Line: Lexus Extended Warranty

A Lexus extended warranty may be a good idea, especially given that the Lexus factory warranty expires after only two years. While Lexus vehicles are relatively reliable, especially compared to other luxury cars, an extended warranty can help protect you against sudden unexpected repair costs.

Lexus offers standard extended warranty options, and the manufacturer’s Platinum plan can give drivers comprehensive coverage at a reasonable price. It is certainly worth looking into third-party alternatives to find the best price, but a Lexus extended warranty is likely a safe bet.

Frequently Asked Questions: Lexus Extended Warranty

Does Lexus offer an extended warranty?

Lexus offers three extended warranties that last as long as 7 years/unlimited miles. Lexus extended warranty plans include:

Is a Lexus extended warranty worth it?

A Lexus extended warranty can be worth it if you expect to own your Lexus for a long time or if you want to insure yourself against costly repairs. However, as Lexus vehicles are fairly reliable, it is not guaranteed that the cost of your Lexus extended warranty will pay for itself. For some drivers, the peace of mind offered by a Lexus extended warranty is worth the extra cost.

Does Lexus have a lifetime warranty?

Lexus does not have a lifetime warranty. However, some third-party extended warranty providers may offer lifetime warranties for Lexus vehicles. Lexus dealerships may sell such warranties, but these are not offered or serviced by the Lexus brand or the Toyota Motor Corporation.