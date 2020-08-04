Photo : f11photo

Liberty Bell Auto Protect offers extended car warranty coverage for both new and older vehicles. In this review, we cover Liberty Bell Auto Protect’s coverage options, price, reviews, and overall reputation.

Advertisement

With so many options for extended warranties out there, it can be overwhelming to figure out what the best coverage is for you. That’s why our team has reviewed some of the best extended warranty companies, so you can make the right decision for your vehicle and your budget. When it comes time to purchase coverage, the only way to ensure you get a good price and coverage is to compare quotes.

To get a free quote from Liberty Bell Auto Protect, call 732-963-0063 or fill out this form.

Advertisement

In This Review:

About Liberty Bell Auto Protect

Liberty Bell Auto Protect is based in New Jersey and offers extended car warranty plans in every state except California. Its plans are simple, with three options that cover powertrain repairs or full bumper-to-bumper coverage. Prices are below average compared to the competition, and many customers rave about the knowledgeable customer service team online.

Liberty Bell Auto Protect Pros:

Great customer service record

Coverage available for cars up to 140,000 miles

Competitive pricing compared to similar companies

Liberty Bell Auto Protect Cons:

Not available in California

Claims department main phone line only staffed on weekdays during business hours

Liberty Bell Auto Protect Extended Car Warranty Coverage

Liberty Bell Auto Protect offers three levels of coverage, although the difference between the Platinum and Platinum Plus plans is small.

Advertisement

There are few restrictions on who qualifies for coverage. Coverage is fully transferable and available for vehicles with up to 140,000 miles. Plans cover repairs for up to 5 years/60,000 miles, whichever comes first.

All of the plans come with 24/7 roadside assistance, which includes towing, refueling, jump-starts, and flat tire service. You’ll also get limited coverage for rental car reimbursement if your car is in the shop for a covered repair. Additionally, Liberty Bell Auto provides trip interruption services and reimbursement.

Advertisement

Platinum

The Platinum plan is Liberty Bell Auto Protect’s powertrain plan, which offers the lowest amount of coverage. Parts and labor are covered (minus the deductible) for the following mechanical failures:

Engine

Transmission

Cooling system

Drive axle

Brake system

Four-wheel and all-wheel drive

Platinum Plus

The Platinum Plus plan is very similar to the Platinum plan. The only additional system it covers is steering.

Advertisement

Platinum Prime

The Platinum Prime plan is Liberty Bell’s bumper-to-bumper coverage. In addition to what the Platinum Plus plan covers, Platinum Prime covers parts and labor (minus the deductible) for these mechanical systems:

Air conditioning

Fuel system

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Suspension

Turbo/supercharger

Seals

Gaskets

GPS navigation

Cost Of Liberty Bell Auto Protect Extended Warranties

Our research team compared quotes for bumper-to-bumper and powertrain extended warranty plans from Liberty Bell Auto Protect and other top competitors. We found Liberty Bell to be competitive in terms of price at about $85 per month for coverage.

Advertisement

Here’s how Liberty Bell Auto Protect’s quotes stack up against the competition for 5-year, 60,000-mile vehicle service contracts. Keep in mind that our quotes were for specific vehicles, and your own prices may vary depending on your vehicle make, model, age, and mileage. Whichever plan you choose, you’ll be subject to a $150 down payment and $100 deductible per service. (Deductibles may be negotiable.)

Platinum Prime: Bumper-To-Bumper Coverage

For the most coverage that Liberty Bell Auto Protect offers, you’ll pay an affordable rate compared to other providers.

Advertisement

When we reached out for a quote for a 2018 Honda Civic with 30,000 miles, the total cost of coverage was $2,190–more than $200 less than the average cost among top competitors we surveyed. The monthly cost of coverage is reasonable too for a 24-month plan. At $85 per month, Liberty Bell Auto Protect falls in the middle range of monthly payment amounts.

Platinum: Powertrain Coverage

If you’re looking for a little less coverage for an older vehicle, Liberty Bell Auto Protect costs aren’t too different than coverage for new cars.

Advertisement

We found that for a 2012 Subaru Outback with 88,000 miles, Liberty Bell’s total cost for powertrain coverage was still below the average of competitors at $2,256. Monthly payments we were quoted were mid-range, costing $87.75 for a 24-month repayment term.

How Liberty Bell Auto Protect Works

You can get a quote for any of Liberty Bell Auto Protect’s extended warranty plans by filling out the company’s online form or calling 732-963-0063. If calling by phone, the quotes process can take less than five minutes altogether.

Advertisement

As a customer, it’s important to understand Liberty Bell Auto Protect’s strict policies for submitting claims. Every plan requires prior authorization before any repair work is done for your covered vehicle. The good news is that any repair facility or technician certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®) can repair your vehicle. The technician just needs to contact the claims department with a diagnosis before any repairs can begin.

While Liberty Bell’s website shows the claims department phone line as available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, customers have access to an after-hours messaging service for problems that occur outside of normal business hours too.

Advertisement

Like many extended auto warranties, Liberty Bell Auto Protect offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. It’s worth noting that this period is really just a chance to change your mind and review the details of your policy–customers can only use plan benefits after 30 days of coverage.

If you buy a new car or sell your covered vehicle, you can rest assured that your policy is fully transferable. This means you can continue to get the same coverage you started with, and potentially boost the resale value of your vehicle.

Advertisement

Liberty Bell Auto Protect Reviews

Liberty Bell Auto Protect has a B+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). There are many positive reviews across Trustpilot and Google, although the bulk of them focus on the sales team. Many mention Liberty Bell agents by name and applaud their professionalism, knowledge, and willingness to answer any and all questions.

Advertisement

“Liberty Bell Auto Protect is an excellent company and in particular the agent I dealt with… went above and beyond answering my numerous questions and remained professional and calm during the whole period.” - James Scott via Trustpilot

There are far fewer negative reviews–less than five percent of Trustpilot reviewers gave two stars or less. However, the negative reviews share a common feeling of unfair claims denials. While it’s frustrating to receive a denial, it’s important to fully understand the limitations of your policy so that you’re not caught by surprise at the repair shop.

Advertisement

“Like almost all extended auto coverage companies, they are warm and excited to sell you a policy. But then, when you have a needed repair, they are slow to respond, often weeks later.” - Charles Whitt via Trustpilot

Bottom Line On Liberty Bell Auto Protect: 4.0 Stars

Liberty Bell Auto Protect is an affordable extended car warranty option with overwhelmingly positive reviews, so we think it’s worth it to get a free quote. Even though it has limited plan options, the freedom to choose any ASE-certified repair shop or technician (including dealerships) is a major plus for customers. Plus, Liberty Bell’s customer service team is knowledgeable and known for going above and beyond to help answer questions.

Advertisement

Reputation: 4.0

4.0 Coverage: 4.0

4.0 Price: 4.0

4.0 Customer Experience: 4.0

To get a personalized quote from Liberty Bell Auto Protect, call 732-963-0063 or fill out this form.

Advertisement

Top Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties

Extended car warranty quotes are highly personalized, so we always recommend getting a few quotes to compare your options. That way, you can get the best price and coverage for your needs. Don’t forget to think about what coverage is important to you, your driving habits, and repair preferences when comparing your options.

Advertisement

In addition to Liberty Bell Auto Protect, here are two companies worth considering as you compare quotes to get the best extended warranty coverage for your needs.

Endurance: Best Coverage

If Liberty Bell’s limited plan options have you thinking twice, Endurance could be a good consideration. In our Endurance warranty review, our team awarded the company the Best Coverage designation for its comprehensive plans and numerous extras in the Endurance Elite Membership. Endurance also has some of the highest ratings for reputation, coverage, price, and customer experience of all the companies we reviewed.

Advertisement

To get a quote from Endurance, you can get started with the tool below.

Advertisement

Autopom!: Best Customer Service

Drivers who value a quality customer experience at all stages of the process should consider autopom!, which has earned our Best Customer Service designation. You can find bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage at a competitive price, plus helpful sales representatives and claims agents that make using your extended warranty simple.

Advertisement

To get a quote from autopom!, get started with the tool below.