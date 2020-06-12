Do You Need A Mazda Extended Warranty?

Mazda vehicles score well in reliability ratings and are known to last a long time. However, the factory warranty only lasts three years, so you might want to consider a Mazda extended warranty to cover repairs later on.
We’ve researched the best third-party extended car warranty providers, and we’ll compare their coverage to Mazda’s own extended warranty option.
To find out how much you would pay for an extended warranty, get a free quote from our top recommended provider Endurance by calling 877-374-1840 or visiting the Endurance website.
In This Review:
- Do You Need An Extended Warranty?
- Mazda Repair Costs
- What Mazda Coverage Do You Already Have?
- Mazda Extended Warranty In-Depth Review
- What Mazda’s Extended Warranty Doesn’t Cover
- Mazda Extended Warranty Cost
- Why Consider Third-Party Extended Car Warranty Companies
- The Bottom Line: Is Mazda’s Extended Warranty Worth It?
Do You Need An Extended Warranty?
Mazda began in 1920 as a cork company and has evolved over the last hundred years into the auto brand we know today. Some of its vehicles are on the simpler side, like the lovable Mazda Miata. At the same time, other models are more advanced. Rumor has it Mazda will bring back its famous rotary engine in the hybrid MX30, which may arrive later this year.
What’s certain is the trend for automakers to continue adding tech and features as time goes on. Repairs today can be labor intensive, especially if a failed part is buried beneath layers of wires and sensors.
With a Mazda extended warranty, you don’t have to decipher what repairs are worth fixing. When you experience a breakdown, you can have peace of mind that covered repairs are taken care of. Having an extended warranty can also help you preserve your monthly budget after your factory warranty has expired. Remember, once the factory coverage ends, you’ll be on the hook for repairs.
Mazda Repair Costs
In terms of reliability, getting a Mazda is a smart decision that will save you money on repair costs compared to other brands. In fact, RepairPal ranks the brand in fifth place for reliability compared to other automakers on the market.
In general, Mazda repairs tend to be affordable, and significant repairs happen infrequently. According to RepairPal, Mazda owners pay about $462 per year on maintenance and repairs. That’s quite a bit less than the industry average of $652.
But that doesn’t mean you’ll spend exactly $462 each year. Individual repair costs vary widely. Here are a few examples:
- Mazda6 - Fuel level sending unit replacement: $666–$779
- 929 - Windshield wiper arm replacement: $211–$219
- CX-5 - Stabilizer bushing replacement: $442–$553
- CX-3 - Blower motor replacement: $257–$267
What Mazda Coverage Do You Already Have?
If you bought a new Mazda within the past few years, you probably still have some type of coverage. Here’s what Mazda provides on all new vehicles:
- Bumper-to-bumper warranty for 3 years/36,000 miles
- Powertrain warranty for 5 years/60,000 miles
- 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 years/36,000 miles
The bumper-to-bumper warranty is the one that matters. It covers almost any mechanical or electrical part on the vehicle against defects in workmanship or materials. Once it expires, hundreds of parts in your car are no longer covered.
You might still have coverage for your Mazda if you bought a certified pre-owned (CPO) car, too. Eligible vehicles pass a 160-point inspection and then receive a special CPO warranty.
This warranty adds 1 year/12,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage on top of the existing factory bumper-to-bumper warranty. If the factory warranty has expired, Mazda’s CPO vehicle limited warranty begins on the purchase date. Additionally, CPO vehicles have an extended powertrain warranty of 7 years/100,000 miles from the in-service date.
For non-CPO cars, Mazda’s used car warranty is just whatever is left of the factory bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties.
Mazda Extended Warranty In-Depth Review
Mazda’s extended warranty is called the Mazda Extended Confidence protection plan. There are two options for coverage: Total Confidence and Powertrain Confidence. It can last up to 12 years/100,000 miles from the in-service date and is available for vehicles still within factory warranty limits.
Total Confidence covers almost as many parts as Mazda factory warranty. It includes hundreds of parts on most systems of the vehicle.
Powertrain Confidence covers the powertrain, which you probably guessed. The powertrain is made of the engine, transmission, and drive axle, which are the basic parts that control the movement of your car. These parts can be expensive to repair, so it’s a good idea to have this type of coverage when your car has many miles.
Drivers get a choice of a $0 or $100 deductible. The Mazda extended warranty is cancellable and fully transferable, as well.
In addition to the mechanical warranty, Mazda offers:
- Tire and wheel protection
- Wear and tear protection
- Mazda gap protection
- Appearance package protection
Mazda Extended Warranty Perks
Mazda’s extended warranty comes with the following added benefits:
- Roadside assistance including towing, jump-starts, fuel delivery, lockout service, and flat tire service
- Trip interruption benefits
- Computerized trip routing
What Mazda’s Extended Warranty Doesn’t Cover
Here are a few exclusions that apply to the Mazda extended service contract:
- Damage from misuse or lack of maintenance
- Wear items
- Scheduled maintenance
- Damage from environmental events
- Cosmetic items
- Emissions components
Mazda’s extended warranty coverage also requires you to go to a Mazda dealership for all repairs.
One thing voids Mazda’s warranty: tampering with the odometer. You’re required to keep detailed maintenance records, too. If you haven’t been keeping up on maintenance, Mazda can deny a particular repair, though that doesn’t void the warranty.
Mazda Extended Warranty Cost
You have to buy a Mazda extended warranty through a dealership–you can’t get one online. Because that’s the case, you’ll have to talk to a dealer to get complete details and an exact price.
Why Consider Third-Party Extended Car Warranty Companies
When you expand your search beyond the dealership warranty, you’ll find that you have dozens of options for coverage and pricing. The best third-party extended warranty companies offer four to six types of coverage with multiple contract options, where Mazda only offers two.
Another big advantage is that you can purchase an extended warranty after your factory warranty has expired. Since Mazdas have low repair costs, you can find affordable extended warranties from third-party providers, as well.
Lastly, third-party extended warranties allow you to go to any repair shops certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). There might only be one or two Mazda dealers in your area, but there are probably dozens of ASE-Certified® shops.
Here’s a comparison between Mazda’s extended warranty and Endurance, a reputable third-party warranty company:
Mazda Extended Warranty
- Coverage Start Date: Before factory warranty expires
- Longest Term: 100,000 miles
- Levels of Coverage: 2
- Deductible: $0 or $100
- Repair Facilities: Mazda dealerships
- Extra Benefits: Roadside assistance, trip interruption, trip routing
- How to Purchase: Purchase from dealerships
Endurance Extended Warranty
- Coverage Start Date: Anytime
- Longest Term: 200,000 miles
- Levels of Coverage: 5
- Deductible: $0, $50, $100, or $200
- Repair Facilities: U.S. or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facilities
- Extra Benefits: Roadside assistance, tire repair/replacement, key fob replacement, member rewards, personal assistant, ID theft protection, repair financing, Endurance Protect App
- How to Purchase: Get a free quote online or call 877-374-1840
The Bottom Line: Is Mazda’s Extended Warranty Worth It?
If you don’t mind visiting your dealer and you want to get Genuine Mazda parts, the Mazda extended warranty is worth it. However, coverage stops after 100,000 miles. You might still be driving your Mazda at that point. If you want more choices for coverage and prices, take a look at some third-party warranty providers.
After comparing prices, brand reputation, coverage, and customer experience for many providers, we think Endurance is the best choice in the industry. Get a free quote for an Endurance auto warranty by calling 877-374-1840 or visiting the Endurance website.
Read our other guides: