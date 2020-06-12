Do You Need A Mazda Extended Warranty?

Mazda dealer sign. Photo : Alexandr Blinov ( Adobe Stock )

Mazda vehicles score well in reliability ratings and are known to last a long time. However, the factory warranty only lasts three years, so you might want to consider a Mazda extended warranty to cover repairs later on.



We’ve researched the best third-party extended car warranty providers, and we’ll compare their coverage to Mazda’s own extended warranty option.

Do You Need An Extended Warranty?

Mazda began in 1920 as a cork company and has evolved over the last hundred years into the auto brand we know today. Some of its vehicles are on the simpler side, like the lovable Mazda Miata. At the same time, other models are more advanced. Rumor has it Mazda will bring back its famous rotary engine in the hybrid MX30, which may arrive later this year.

What’s certain is the trend for automakers to continue adding tech and features as time goes on. Repairs today can be labor intensive, especially if a failed part is buried beneath layers of wires and sensors.

With a Mazda extended warranty, you don’t have to decipher what repairs are worth fixing. When you experience a breakdown, you can have peace of mind that covered repairs are taken care of. Having an extended warranty can also help you preserve your monthly budget after your factory warranty has expired. Remember, once the factory coverage ends, you’ll be on the hook for repairs.

Mazda Repair Costs

In terms of reliability, getting a Mazda is a smart decision that will save you money on repair costs compared to other brands. In fact, RepairPal ranks the brand in fifth place for reliability compared to other automakers on the market.

In general, Mazda repairs tend to be affordable, and significant repairs happen infrequently. According to RepairPal, Mazda owners pay about $462 per year on maintenance and repairs. That’s quite a bit less than the industry average of $652.

But that doesn’t mean you’ll spend exactly $462 each year. Individual repair costs vary widely. Here are a few examples:

Mazda6 - Fuel level sending unit replacement: $666–$779

929 - Windshield wiper arm replacement: $211–$219

CX-5 - Stabilizer bushing replacement: $442–$553

CX-3 - Blower motor replacement: $257–$267

What Mazda Coverage Do You Already Have?

If you bought a new Mazda within the past few years, you probably still have some type of coverage. Here’s what Mazda provides on all new vehicles:

Bumper-to-bumper warranty for 3 years/36,000 miles

Powertrain warranty for 5 years/60,000 miles

24/7 roadside assistance for 3 years/36,000 miles

The bumper-to-bumper warranty is the one that matters. It covers almost any mechanical or electrical part on the vehicle against defects in workmanship or materials. Once it expires, hundreds of parts in your car are no longer covered.

You might still have coverage for your Mazda if you bought a certified pre-owned (CPO) car, too. Eligible vehicles pass a 160-point inspection and then receive a special CPO warranty.

This warranty adds 1 year/12,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage on top of the existing factory bumper-to-bumper warranty. If the factory warranty has expired, Mazda’s CPO vehicle limited warranty begins on the purchase date. Additionally, CPO vehicles have an extended powertrain warranty of 7 years/100,000 miles from the in-service date.

For non-CPO cars, Mazda’s used car warranty is just whatever is left of the factory bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties.

Mazda Extended Warranty In-Depth Review

Mazda’s extended warranty is called the Mazda Extended Confidence protection plan. There are two options for coverage: Total Confidence and Powertrain Confidence. It can last up to 12 years/100,000 miles from the in-service date and is available for vehicles still within factory warranty limits.

Total Confidence covers almost as many parts as Mazda factory warranty. It includes hundreds of parts on most systems of the vehicle.

Powertrain Confidence covers the powertrain, which you probably guessed. The powertrain is made of the engine, transmission, and drive axle, which are the basic parts that control the movement of your car. These parts can be expensive to repair, so it’s a good idea to have this type of coverage when your car has many miles.

Drivers get a choice of a $0 or $100 deductible. The Mazda extended warranty is cancellable and fully transferable, as well.

In addition to the mechanical warranty, Mazda offers:

Tire and wheel protection

Wear and tear protection

Mazda gap protection

Appearance package protection

Mazda Extended Warranty Perks

Mazda’s extended warranty comes with the following added benefits:

Roadside assistance including towing, jump-starts, fuel delivery, lockout service, and flat tire service

Trip interruption benefits

Computerized trip routing

What Mazda’s Extended Warranty Doesn’t Cover

Here are a few exclusions that apply to the Mazda extended service contract:

Damage from misuse or lack of maintenance

Wear items

Scheduled maintenance

Damage from environmental events

Cosmetic items

Emissions components

Mazda’s extended warranty coverage also requires you to go to a Mazda dealership for all repairs.

One thing voids Mazda’s warranty: tampering with the odometer. You’re required to keep detailed maintenance records, too. If you haven’t been keeping up on maintenance, Mazda can deny a particular repair, though that doesn’t void the warranty.

Mazda Extended Warranty Cost

You have to buy a Mazda extended warranty through a dealership–you can’t get one online. Because that’s the case, you’ll have to talk to a dealer to get complete details and an exact price.

Why Consider Third-Party Extended Car Warranty Companies

When you expand your search beyond the dealership warranty, you’ll find that you have dozens of options for coverage and pricing. The best third-party extended warranty companies offer four to six types of coverage with multiple contract options, where Mazda only offers two.

Another big advantage is that you can purchase an extended warranty after your factory warranty has expired. Since Mazdas have low repair costs, you can find affordable extended warranties from third-party providers, as well.

Lastly, third-party extended warranties allow you to go to any repair shops certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). There might only be one or two Mazda dealers in your area, but there are probably dozens of ASE-Certified® shops.

Here’s a comparison between Mazda’s extended warranty and Endurance, a reputable third-party warranty company:

Mazda Extended Warranty

Coverage Start Date: Before factory warranty expires

Before factory warranty expires Longest Term: 100,000 miles

100,000 miles Levels of Coverage: 2

2 Deductible: $0 or $100

$0 or $100 Repair Facilities: Mazda dealerships

Mazda dealerships Extra Benefits: Roadside assistance, trip interruption, trip routing

Roadside assistance, trip interruption, trip routing How to Purchase: Purchase from dealerships

Endurance Extended Warranty

Coverage Start Date: Anytime

Anytime Longest Term: 200,000 miles

200,000 miles Levels of Coverage: 5

5 Deductible: $0, $50, $100, or $200

$0, $50, $100, or $200 Repair Facilities: U.S. or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facilities

U.S. or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facilities Extra Benefits: Roadside assistance, tire repair/replacement, key fob replacement, member rewards, personal assistant, ID theft protection, repair financing, Endurance Protect App

Roadside assistance, tire repair/replacement, key fob replacement, member rewards, personal assistant, ID theft protection, repair financing, Endurance Protect App How to Purchase: Get a free quote online 877-374-1840

The Bottom Line: Is Mazda’s Extended Warranty Worth It?

If you don’t mind visiting your dealer and you want to get Genuine Mazda parts, the Mazda extended warranty is worth it. However, coverage stops after 100,000 miles. You might still be driving your Mazda at that point. If you want more choices for coverage and prices, take a look at some third-party warranty providers.

After comparing prices, brand reputation, coverage, and customer experience for many providers, we think Endurance is the best choice in the industry. Get a free quote for an Endurance auto warranty by calling 877-374-1840 or visiting the Endurance website.

