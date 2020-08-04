Image : Adobe Stock ( Other

National Vehicle Protection Services offers extended service contracts that can cover a range of repairs. However, the company doesn’t have a great track record for customer service. Let’s get into the details to see if it’s worth buying an extended warranty from National Vehicle Protection Services.

We’ve reviewed a number of the best extended car warranty companies in the industry to help drivers through the shopping process. If you’re in the market for an extended warranty, you can use the buttons below to get quotes from multiple leading providers and find the best option for you.

In This Review:

About National Vehicle Protection Services

National Vehicle Protection Services is a third-party vehicle service contract provider based out of Saint Charles, Missouri. It has been in business since 2007 and sells plans to drivers across the U.S. via its website and through direct mail.

The coverage options from National Vehicle Protection Services are fairly standard. There are three basic plans, plus a few ways to customize coverage.

The company has a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has received just over a 3.0 out of 5.0-star rating from customers. However, the BBB has issued an alert that warns customers about high-pressure sales tactics and deceptive advertising, and many of the negative complaints National Vehicle Protection Services has received mention those issues.

National Vehicle Protection Services Coverage

The longest plan term from National Vehicle Protection Services is 7 years/100,000 miles. Plans are accepted at any licensed repair shop in the U.S., including dealerships. The company offers three main plans: Core, Comprehensive, and Complete.

Here is how each plan breaks down:

*Only covers select system components.

**Available as add-on coverage.



The National Vehicle Protection Services Complete plan is an exclusionary warranty that covers every vehicle part, except for a list of exclusions. To make the list of exclusions shorter, you can upgrade your plan to cover things like the GPS, perimeter warning systems, factory-installed audio, and heated seats.

Here are some example exclusions:

Alignments

Damage from lack of maintenance, accidents, or the environment

Cosmetic damage

Routine or preventative maintenance

Wear items like brake pads and filters

General wear and tear, except in extreme cases

Remember, a vehicle service contract covers mechanical breakdowns to factory-installed components. It doesn’t cover maintenance, but you can always get prepaid service plans from other providers.

National Vehicle Protection Services Perks

All National Vehicle Protection Services plans come with roadside assistance, towing, and rental car coverage. Exact allowances and limits vary by contract.

Cost Of National Vehicle Protection Services

National Vehicle Protection Services does not have sample pricing online, but our research team was able to find a few customer reviews in which drivers disclosed how much their plans cost. One driver reported paying $3,200 for a plan. Another said they were quoted $495 as a down payment, then $200 per month. Although neither driver specified which plan they chose, a $200 monthly payment is a bit high compared to what we’ve seen from leading extended warranty providers.

The price of an extended warranty is typically determined by your vehicle’s make, age, and mileage. A higher mileage car will typically cost more to repair, so warranty prices will also be higher. The make and model also matter, because certain cars are known to have higher repair costs than others. An Audi extended warranty would cost more than a Mazda extended warranty, for example.

Additionally, the price of coverage will depend on the plan and deductible you choose. All plans from National Vehicle Protection Services hold a $100 deductible. This streamlines the quotes process, but it also means that you won’t be able to opt for a higher deductible to lower the overall cost of the warranty.

How National Vehicle Protection Services Works

National Vehicle Protection Services processes quotes over the phone. If you can’t call, you can fill out a basic contact form online to request a call. There is no instant quote option via the company’s website. When you call, be prepared to give the make, model, and mileage of your vehicle. Also, have your vehicle identification number (VIN) on hand.

When your vehicle breaks down, you can have repairs made at any shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). Once you bring your car into the shop, the first thing you should do is contact the National Vehicle Protection Services claims department to have repairs authorized before work is started. After your car is fixed, National Vehicle Protection Services will pay approved claims directly to the repair shop, so you’ll just have to pay your $100 deductible.

According to customer reviews on the BBB, you can cancel a contract within 30 days for a full refund, but you should be prepared for the representative to work hard at getting you to keep your plan. However, National Vehicle Protection Services’ website does not list a guarantee period, and it also doesn’t mention transferability.

National Vehicle Protection Services Reviews

National Vehicle Protection Services has a B rating from the BBB and just over a 3.0 out of 5.0-star rating from customers. However, it has about the same number of complaints as reviews. Positive reviews mention paid claims, while negative ones mention aggressive salespeople and advertising. Here are a couple of example reviews from the BBB:

“My elderly mother (93) is constantly being harassed with letters seeking her purchase of a vehicle service plan. Mom does not drive or own a vehicle. These contacts cause stress and anxiety with her…” – William R., BBB

“Three different service shops that work on my vehicle said that this was the easiest warranty claims service that they ever had to deal with. Pleasant to work with, and money sent… immediately.” – Joe K., BBB

Advertising Issues

Many of the negative reviews and complaints about National Vehicle Protection Services are about aggressive mailers and warranty expiration notices. The mailers have the appearance of an official document with a case identification number and expiration date. In reality, they don’t have anything to do with the recipient’s actual vehicle or its warranty status.

A number of extended warranty companies use this marketing technique, unfortunately. But responding to mailers like these isn’t the best way to buy an extended service contract in general.

BBB Alert For National Vehicle Protection Services

The BBB has received complaints about National Vehicle Protection Services representatives using high-pressure sales tactics on phone calls. Customers have also said the company led them to believe they were dealing with their car’s official warranty department. The BBB has issued a notice about these complaints and advises consumers to use caution when thinking about doing business with this company.

In 2018, National Vehicle Protection Services responded to the BBB and said it had created a new compliance department and was working on training representatives. However, complaints about its advertising have continued into 2020.

Bottom Line On National Vehicle Protection Services: 2.5 Stars

National Vehicle Protection Services offers a basic range of coverage options, but it doesn’t have a good reputation for customer service. The company also does not offer trip interruption as a benefit, which most providers include. Based on our findings, we recommend looking at plans from top reputable extended car warranty companies instead.

Overall, we rate National Vehicle Protection Services 2.5 out of 5.0 stars. Here’s how that rating breaks down:

Top Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties

It’s always a good idea to shop from multiple companies, because extended car warranty prices and coverage can vary widely. Our review team analyzed each of the industry’s major providers and determined that Endurance and CARCHEX offer the top warranties on the market.

Endurance: 5.0 Stars

Endurance offers five different coverage plans and many added benefits, which is why we’ve recognized it as the Best Coverage provider. Each plan comes with a free one-year Endurance Elite Membership. This program provides roadside assistance, trip interruption, rental coverage, repair financing, identity theft recovery services, personal concierge services, and more.

Endurance has been around for 14 years and is a direct warranty provider. It has an “Excellent” customer rating based on over 800 Trustpilot reviews, which shows drivers are generally happy with their Endurance experience.

You can read more in our complete Endurance warranty review and get a free quote by clicking below.

CARCHEX: 5.0 Stars

CARCHEX is a great option for older vehicles because it offers coverage up to 250,000 miles. The company has five vehicle protection plan options, and each comes with roadside assistance, trip interruption, and rental car coverage benefits.

CARCHEX is endorsed by industry leaders like Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, CARFAX, and RepairPal. It also has an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB, which bodes well for its trustworthiness and customer satisfaction.

Learn more about the provider in our full CARCHEX review. To see what a CARCHEX extended warranty would cost for your vehicle, use the buttons below.