Protect My Car offers affordable extended warranties and maintenance plans for drivers who want to do just what the name says–protect their cars. In this review, we’ll dive into coverage options, price, Protect My Car reviews, and the reputation of this extended warranty and maintenance contract provider.

Our team has done the legwork for you, researching the best extended warranty companies out there.



Provider Summary

In This Review:

About Protect My Car

Founded in 2005 by Craig Rubino, Protect My Car offers extended auto warranties ranging from powertrain plus to bumper-to-bumper protection for vehicles up to 125,000 miles. It is one of few extended warranty providers that has a maintenance plan option, which is available for older vehicles.

These are the pros and cons we found during our Protect My Car review.

Protect My Car Extended Warranty Coverage

For newer vehicles, drivers can choose one of three levels of coverage with the standard extended warranty. Extended warranties are available for vehicles less than 10 years old and with fewer than 125,000 miles. Each plan has different criteria for vehicle age and mileage and covers slightly different features.

Supreme

The Supreme plan is designed for new vehicles, but helps drivers prepare for the long haul. Manufacturer warranties typically expire within three years. If you’re planning to hang on to your car for longer than that, the Supreme plan can continue to provide coverage. This plan includes everything the Select plan covers, plus the turbocharger and optional navigation protection.

While each tier offers slightly different coverages, all share a common $100 deductible per repair shop visit. Customers also get additional benefits like car rental reimbursement, 24/7 roadside assistance, oil changes, and tire rotations.

Select

Protect My Car’s Select plan is for vehicles with more than 50,000 miles and is the middle ground option of the three plans. This plan covers everything the Driveline plan covers, plus front and rear suspension, and select brake system components.

Driveline

The Driveline plan is for cars four to 10 years old with more than 80,000 miles. It is the cheapest extended warranty option and covers the fewest repairs of all the plans (although it still has robust offerings).

This plan covers the following systems and components for up to 5 years/125,000 miles:

Engine

Transmission

Transfer case

Drive axle

Differential assembly

Cooling system

Air conditioning and heating

Electrical

Timing chain

Ambassador Policy

Although many extended warranty providers exclude older vehicles, Protect My Car has a maintenance plan just for this group. The Ambassador Policy is a maintenance plan that anyone can use, even those with an older vehicle.

With the Ambassador Policy, customers get anywhere from 25 to 50 percent off covered repair services. It also covers the full cost of routine maintenance with three oil changes and two tire rotations per year. However, parts that can “wear down” like brake pads, rotors, and spark plugs are not covered under this policy.

Like the extended warranties, the Ambassador Policy offers 24/7 roadside assistance and rental car reimbursements. Protect My Car reviews very well for this maintenance contract.

Protect My Car Costs

Protect My Car’s extended warranty plans are generally more expensive than other top competitors when it comes to the total price tag of coverage. However, the monthly payments and down payments themselves for Protect My Car warranties tend to be among the cheapest.

If you’re looking for the best deal overall, Protect My Car may not be the best option for you. That being said, anyone who needs to be careful with their monthly budget could benefit from Protect My Car’s lower-end monthly payment options.

For our Protect My Car review, our team pulled quotes for two vehicle types to compare policy costs across top extended warranty competitors. Here are the results:

Supreme Plan Cost

For a 2018 Honda Civic with 30,000 miles, we received a quote for a four-year Supreme plan for $2,834 total. The monthly payment was just $58 for 48 months, with a $50 down payment. For total price, Protect My Car came in above the average of about $2,400. The monthly price is still one of the cheapest options we found, though.

Select Plan Cost

For a 2012 Subaru Outback with 88,000 miles, a four-year Select plan runs about $3,746 total. The monthly payment in the quote we received was $77 for 48 months, with a $50 down payment. The cost of this plan was competitive with other warranty companies and had one of the cheaper down payment options.

Driveline Plan Cost

For a 2012 Subaru Outback with 88,000 miles, the quote we received for a four-year Driveline plan was $3,842 total. The monthly payment was $79 for 48 months, with a $50 down payment. Compared with other top providers, Protect My Car was more expensive when it came to total cost. But like we saw with the other plans, Protect My Car had one of the lowest monthly payments.

How Protect My Car Extended Warranties Work

To file a claim with Protect My Car, call the claims department as soon as you experience a covered mechanical issue. The claims department will call a tow truck to bring your vehicle to an approved repair shop, taking the hassle out of the claims process.

Like many extended warranty providers, Protect My Car offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your plan, or have simply changed your mind about protecting your vehicle, you can request a cancellation within 30 days for no penalty. After the 30-day, no-questions-asked period, you can still transfer your policy at any time. If you cancel altogether, you’ll receive a prorated refund if you’ve paid for more coverage than you used.

Protect My Car warranties are also fully transferable, so if you’re thinking of selling your covered vehicle, know that cancelling your warranty isn’t your only option.

It’s important to note that although there is a 30-day guarantee, extended warranty customers can’t actually use their benefits until after the 30 days. For Ambassador Policy members, it’s only a 15-day waiting period.

Protect My Car Reviews

Protect My Car has about 2,000 reviews across trusted sites like Google and Trustpilot. Positive Protect My Car reviews highlight good quality and reliable customer service.

“This is so worth the money… We have had [Protect My Car] for almost a year and so far they have come through on everything they say they would.” -Aleksandr Grimm, Trustpilot

“Upfront great customer service and reliable insurance that covered my car expense that was out of warranty. I definitely recommend them to all my friends and family.” -Raul Almaguer, Trustpilot

However, many negative Protect My Car reviews state that reviewers didn’t have a clear understanding of the plan terms before getting started. As the buyer, it’s your responsibility to understand the terms of your extended warranty before signing, so just be sure to read the fine print and don’t feel pressured to buy immediately.

Bottom Line On Protect My Car: 4.5 Stars

It’s definitely worth it to get a quote from Protect My Car, especially if you are budget-conscious or looking to protect an older vehicle. With some of the lowest monthly payments on the market and a dedicated plan for older vehicles, many drivers can find peace of mind with Protect My Car. Protect My Car reviews are largely positive and commend the company’s reliable service.

For those interested in Protect My Car’s Ambassador Policy, the maintenance discount plan for older vehicles, it’s worth noting that we’ve designated Protect My Car the best company for maintenance contracts, too.



