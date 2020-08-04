Image : Adobe Stock ( Other

As your car ages, repairs can become more and more expensive. Vehicle Assurance strives to offer drivers peace of mind with extended service contracts that help you budget for costly repairs.

In this review, we’ll take a closer look at Vehicle Assurance plans, costs, customer reviews, and more to help you decide whether this provider is right for you.

Vehicle Assurance is just one of many companies out there that provide extended warranties, so it's a good idea to shop around and compare options.

About Vehicle Assurance

Vehicle Assurance is an extended service contract provider based in Saint Charles, Missouri. It was founded in 2007 and also goes by the names Warranty Assurance and Absolute Warranty.

The company sells contracts through its website that cover vehicle repairs once your car’s original manufacturer’s warranty expires. The company works with a number of contract administrators including Omega Auto Care and American Auto Shield. Vehicle Assurance is not to be confused with EG Assurance, a different contract provider that sells only through dealerships.

As far as coverage goes, Vehicle Assurance offers a wide range of plans. There’s really something for everyone. However, the company also has a number of negative reviews along with a cautionary alert from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which may sway you toward another provider.

Vehicle Assurance Extended Car Warranty Coverage

The thing that sets Vehicle Assurance apart is the breadth of coverage options that it offers. It works with a few different administrators, and each offers multiple plans. Drivers can go to any ASE-certified repair facility to have their vehicle worked on.

United Car Care Plans

Vehicle Assurance offers the following plans administered by United Car Care:

Platinum Plus Protection: Covers your vehicle bumper-to-bumper, except for a list of exclusions

Covers your vehicle bumper-to-bumper, except for a list of exclusions Diamond Protection: Covers parts in 14 vehicle systems, including the engine, transmission, drive axle, electrical, air conditioning, and high-tech components

Covers parts in 14 vehicle systems, including the engine, transmission, drive axle, electrical, air conditioning, and high-tech components Gold Protection: Covers parts in eight vehicle systems, including the air conditioning, electrical, and fuel systems

Diamond and Gold plans come with roadside assistance, rental car coverage, and trip interruption coverage. The Platinum plan adds tire replacements and repairs to the list of benefits.

Omega Auto Care Plans

Vehicle Assurance offers the following plans administered by Omega Auto Care:

New Exclusionary: Covers your vehicle bumper-to-bumper, except for a list of exclusions

Covers your vehicle bumper-to-bumper, except for a list of exclusions Used Stated Component: Covers parts in 11 systems, including the engine, suspension, and electrical, with an optional upgrade for navigation system protection

Covers parts in 11 systems, including the engine, suspension, and electrical, with an optional upgrade for navigation system protection Powertrain Enhanced: Covers the powertrain–engine, transmission, transfer case, and drive axle–and provides optional add-ons for air conditioning, cooling, heating, and electrical components

Omega Auto Care plans include roadside assistance, rental car coverage, trip interruption, and road hazard tire repair.

American Auto Shield Plans

Vehicle Assurance offers the following plans administered by American Auto Shield:

Diamond Protection: Covers your vehicle bumper-to-bumper, except for a list of exclusions

Covers your vehicle bumper-to-bumper, except for a list of exclusions Platinum Plus Protection: Covers parts in 15 systems, including the audio, turbocharger, high-tech, suspension, air conditioning, and steering systems

Covers parts in 15 systems, including the audio, turbocharger, high-tech, suspension, air conditioning, and steering systems Gold Protection: Covers parts in nine systems, including the air conditioning, electrical, fuel, cooling, and powertrain systems

Depending on the plan, drivers can upgrade their contracts with the following:

Emissions coverage

Market labor rate increase

Enhanced replacement parts

Luxury electronics package

American Auto Shield plans include roadside assistance, rental car coverage, and trip interruption.

Heartland Vehicle Protection Plans

Vehicle Assurance offers the following plans administered by Heartland:

Exclusionary: Covers your vehicle bumper-to-bumper, except for a list of exclusions

Covers your vehicle bumper-to-bumper, except for a list of exclusions High-Tech Used: Covers the powertrain, air conditioning, steering, electrical, brakes, fuel system, and high-tech components

Heartland plans come with roadside assistance, rental coverage, and trip interruption.

Exclusions

Each of the bumper-to-bumper plans shares a similar list of exclusions. Contracts will differ in the exact parts excluded, but here are a few common non-covered items:

Regular or preventative maintenance

Damage from misuse or lack of maintenance

Cosmetic damage

Wear and tear (except in extreme cases)

Various emissions and structural components

Repairs made without pre-authorization by your plan administrator

Wear items like brake pads and wiper blades

If a plan is not an exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranty, it will only cover the specific items listed on the contract.

Cost Of A Vehicle Assurance Extended Warranty

Vehicle Assurance doesn’t publish prices online. In fact, most extended warranty companies don’t, because prices are based on your vehicle, location, the level of coverage you choose, and your deductible. For example, cars with more miles need more work, so extended warranties will be more expensive for older vehicles.

Some cars cost more to repair than others by virtue of design, which means warranties for those vehicles will be more expensive, too. For example, an Audi extended warranty would cost more than an Acura extended warranty because Acura is a division of Honda and its cars have lower repair costs.

We’ve compared quotes from many providers and found that plans from the best companies cost between $350 and $650 per year of coverage. You can use that as a guide if you get a quote from this company. Just divide the years of coverage by the total price.

How Vehicle Assurance Extended Warranties Work

Vehicle Assurance doesn’t have an instant or online quote form. Prospective customers need to call the company to get a quote. If you want to call, have your vehicle’s make, model, and mileage written down so a sales associate can accurately price your coverage.

Since Vehicle Assurance works with multiple providers, cancellations and transfer policies can vary. Omega Auto Care, American Auto Shield, and Heritage plans can be canceled within 30 days for a full refund. After that, drivers will get a prorated refund minus a cancellation fee, which is either $50 or $75, depending on the provider. United Car Care gives drivers 20 days from the date the contract was mailed to cancel for a full refund. After that, the refund is prorated minus a $50 fee.

Drivers can transfer plans from any company to a secondary owner for a fee ($40 to $75, depending on your state and provider). That’s good to know, because transferring a warranty can add to the resale value of your car in some situations.

When it’s time to file a claim, connect the repair shop to your administrator’s claims department. Your provider won’t pay for repairs without giving authorization before work begins. In some cases, you may need to authorize a teardown diagnosis, which you’ll pay for unless the repair is covered under your contract. After a covered repair is done, Vehicle Assurance will pay the repair facility directly. You’ll just have to pay your deductible, which varies between providers and plan options.

Vehicle Assurance Reviews

Vehicle Assurance has a B+ rating from the BBB but only one star overall from customer reviews. As we mentioned, the BBB has issued an alert on Vehicle Assurance.

The BBB has received a pattern of complaints from customers about misleading advertising, unsolicited phone calls, and aggressive sales tactics. The BBB sent a letter to Vehicle Assurance about this issue in 2019, but the company did not respond. So, the BBB is urging customers to use caution when dealing with this company.

We usually consider both positive and negative reviews when rating a provider, but Vehicle Assurance has only received one-star reviews and complaints. Here are a couple of examples:

“Vehicle Assurance itself had horrible servicing and the agents were so rude and disrespectful. They kept telling my husband that he was lying and accusing him of falsifying information. In the end, we ended up paying out of pocket about $6,700 to get a used motor put in.” – John H., BBB

“I continuously receive solicitation from this company via mail and e-mail. The dealer from whom I purchased the vehicle has repeatedly advised me to be cautious about this company.” – David R., BBB

Bottom Line On Vehicle Assurance: 2.5 Stars

Vehicle Assurance works with reputable vehicle service contract administrators and offers a wide range of plans. However, the auto service contract company has not made an effort to change its marketing and sales policies to respond to the BBB alert. It also has only negative reviews and complaints from customers, which isn’t a good sign. For these reasons, we do not recommend purchasing an extended warranty from Vehicle Assurance.

Overall, we rated Vehicle Assurance at 2.5 stars. Here’s how that rating breaks down:

Top Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties

Although Vehicle Assurance isn’t a great provider, there are plenty of reputable extended car warranty companies out there that can service your coverage needs. It’s a good idea to get quotes from different companies, because prices and plan eligibility will depend on your vehicle, and certain providers may be able to offer a better deal.

When you shop around for an auto warranty, look for sample contracts and ask sales representatives to explain the fine print. Get multiple quotes from leading providers to find the best option.

Endurance: 5.0 Stars

The company offers five plans that range from basic powertrain coverage to full bumper-to-bumper warranties. Along with that, it provides a free year of Endurance Elite Membership, which includes roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, repair financing loans, shopping rewards, personal concierge services, identity theft protection, and more.

Endurance warranty reviews indicate that customers are satisfied with the company's coverage and customer service. Endurance has a rating of "Excellent" from over 800 reviews on Trustpilot.

Endurance warranty reviews indicate that customers are satisfied with the company’s coverage and customer service. Endurance has a rating of “Excellent” from over 800 reviews on Trustpilot.

To see what an Endurance warranty would cost for your vehicle, get a free, personalized quote.

CarShield: 4.5 Stars

CarShield is another great provider that offers a wide range of coverage options. Within its six plans, it can cover basic automobiles as well as motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, and cars with high-tech equipment. CarShield stood out in our research because it offered the most affordable warranty plans.

The company is definitely worth checking out if you're looking to stay under budget. CarShield reviews are also largely positive. The provider has a rating of "Great" from over 10,000 Trustpilot reviews, and it has been featured on networks like CNN, TBS, HGTV, and ESPN.

Use the buttons below to get a risk-free quote from CarShield.